AKI Unveils New Fulfilment & Innovation Centre Built For Scale, Speed And The Future



Use of automation, smarter storage solutions, and drone systems to enhance efficiency Effective use of solar, efficient cooling system, and isolated construction materials reduce AKI carbon footprint

The facility in Dubai Industrial City quadruples AKI's fulfilment capacity for serving global and regional partners, with capacity to handle +1.5 million units per day

Dubai, UAE: Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Fulfilment & Innovation Centre in Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, that will serve as a cornerstone for the company's continued regional expansion as well as raising the benchmark in agile, sustainable supply chain operations in the UAE.

Spanning 1 million sq ft, the facility quadruples AKI's fulfilment capacity in the UAE while enabling faster and more efficient delivery of goods to AKI's extensive partner and customer network. Initially, the centre will focus on supporting AKI's growing retail, e-commerce, and distribution businesses, serving more than 30,000 business customers as well as supporting home delivery services for consumers. The centre already has an on-time delivery rate of 98.5% for orders requested within 24 hours.

AKI achieves this through multiple storage solution systems, with a capacity of 78,000 pallets and 67,000 bins. The site already handles over half a million units per day, with the capability to triple this figure. It includes provisions to expand by nearly 200,000 sq ft and adding 22,000 additional pallet positions in the near future. Operations are supported by a fleet of over 150 vehicles, with the warehouse processing an average of 65,000 orders per month. This includes approximately 17 million units shipped monthly, with an average of 23,000 unique B2B customer deliveries.

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of AKI, highlights that the opening builds on the goals set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to capitalise on Dubai's strategic location and advanced infrastructure to raise the city's status as a preferred destination for major international companies and investments.

“This represents a pivotal moment for AKI as we innovate across a diverse portfolio of businesses and partnerships to bring more people the things that matter to them,” states Al Khayyat.“Yet this facility is not just about enhancing our own operations. It is a strategic investment that creates long-term value for our partners and customers, while contributing to the UAE's future-focused economy. Above all, it represents the power of our people driving our business forward every day.”

“Dubai Industrial City is proud to be the home of AKI's new fulfilment centre,” says Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC.“Our district's proximity to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, and an Etihad Rail freight terminal enables connectivity for Al Khayyat Investments' new fulfilment centre and sets it up for long-term success. Home to more than 1,100 manufacturing champions and 350 operational factories, Dubai Industrial City is committed to supporting such strategically significant projects, in line with Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'.”

Samer Sabri, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer at AKI, adds:“This facility is a testament to the extraordinary teams within AKI who embrace diverse thinking to push boundaries, do more, and set the benchmark in supply chain excellence. The facility will truly redefine AKI's position within the UAE market, ensuring swifter and more efficient distribution capabilities for our growing business ecosystem.”

Digitisation, Sustainability & Connectivity:

The centre's design reinforces how AKI is leading the way in digital transformation and sustainability within supply chain operations, with a fully paperless environment.

The facility incorporates cutting-edge automation technologies and smart design processes such as pick-to-light systems, multitier conveyor systems, dynamic and fixed bin allocation replenishments, and drone routines for faster and more precise inventory checks. Together, these have significantly increased AKI's supply chain and fulfilment productivity.

Meanwhile, the centre is designed to operate with a lower carbon footprint. It incorporates eco-friendly features such as an on-site solar energy scheme alongside advancements in efficient cooling and responsible waste management systems.

Moreover, the centre's strategic location in Dubai Industrial City provides a significant advantage to AKI's partners. With excellent connectivity to major transport and logistics networks, the facility allows for unrestricted movement of cargo to and from all major ports, Etihad Rail cargo terminal, as well as the eagerly anticipated expansions to Maktoum International Airport.