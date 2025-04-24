Chinachem Group Pioneers Asia's First Triple-Themed Syndicated Loan Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Chinachem Group seals a key financial partnership with Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, DBS Bank Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank Limited, and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited at the Signing Ceremony of the HK$8,000,000,000 Green, Social and Sustainability-Linked Syndicated Loan in Hong Kong on 24 April 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.