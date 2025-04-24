MHIEC Completes Renovation Of Core Facilities For Arita Municipal Recycle Plaza In Saga Prefecture



Renovation of main equipment provides for long-term stable operation, with improvements in energy efficiency to reduce CO2 emissions by 4% or more Processed branches and grass to be used for compost, fertilizer for home gardens, and bedding for livestock

TOKYO, Apr 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completed work on a project to renovate and expand the core facilities of Arita Municipal Recycle Plaza, a waste recycling facility in Arita-cho, Saga Prefecture, based on an order from the town received in 2023. In addition to the construction of a new facility for processing pruned branches and grass trimmings, the existing recycling treatment equipment was reconditioned to extend its operational life and improve energy efficiency.

Arita Municipal Recycle Plaza was designed and built by MHI, and completed in March 1999. It processes and recycles non-combustible and bulky refuse, as well as recyclable materials (cans, glass, plastic bottles). The overall processing capacity of the facility is 12 tonnes per five hours.

The core facility renovation involved upgrading the main equipment of the recycling processing plant, such as conveyors, sorting equipment, and electrical instrumentation, which had become worn and degraded after more than 20 years of operation. The renovation aims for stable operation over the long term, and improvements in energy efficiency will reduce CO2 emissions by 4% or more.

The newly constructed processing facility for pruned branches and grass trimmings effectively utilizes the green waste collected from around the town for compost or spreading material (sawdust for animal bedding), with a processing capacity of 1.2 tonnes per five hours. After being stored in the receiving yard, pruned branches and grass trimmings are finely processed on crushing and pulverizing lines, and will be effectively utilized by town residents as compost or fertilizer for home gardens, or by local livestock farmers in the town for animal bedding as an alternative to straw.

MHIEC succeeded MHI's environmental protection business in 2008, taking over its accumulated technological development capabilities in environmental protection systems and abundant expertise in the construction, operation, and maintenance of waste management facilities both in Japan and overseas. Based on this robust track record, the company is well positioned to propose comprehensive solutions encompassing all aspects from plant construction to operation and maintenance. Going forward, the Company will continue proactively proposing solutions for extending the service life of existing waste treatment facilities, coping with global warming, and reducing maintenance, management and other lifecycle costs, to contribute to realization of a carbon neutral society.

