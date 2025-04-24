JREEEF, KOTRA Launch Knowledge Sharing Programme To Advance Clean Energy In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, through the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), in cooperation with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), on Wednesday launched the Knowledge Sharing Programme (KSP) for 2024–2025.

The launch ceremony was attended by South Korean Ambassador Kim Pil-woo, Head of the Korean Delegation Kim Hak-Do, and representatives from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The initiative aims to foster the exchange of expertise between Jordan and South Korea in renewable energy and energy efficiency, leveraging Korea's experience in policy development and implementation to support Jordan's goals of achieving energy security and environmental sustainability, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The KSP includes a series of activities aimed at facilitating technical and institutional knowledge-sharing, along with targeted capacity-building efforts for JREEEF staff.

These efforts aim to enhance the fund's capabilities in policy analysis, programme design, and efficient implementation.

As part of the programme, a specialised financial study would also be conducted to measure the impact of JREEEF's projects on reducing the national energy bill.

The findings are expected to support the development of more effective energy-related fiscal policies and promote sustainable savings over the long term.

JREEEF Director Rasmi Hamzeh highlighted the significance of the renewed partnership with KOTRA, describing it as a continuation of the strong, results-oriented cooperation between the two sides.

Hamzeh noted that the programme will prioritise technical and financial assessments of current initiatives and the development of staff competencies to support future projects.

KOTRA representative expressed appreciation for the strategic partnership with Jordan, emphasising that the initiative reflects South Korea's broader commitment to supporting energy development in partner countries through knowledge exchange and the sharing of successful practices.

The programme is part of JREEEF's broader vision to support Jordan's shift toward clean, sustainable energy and to boost energy efficiency across all sectors by adopting international best practices tailored to the Kingdom's national priorities.