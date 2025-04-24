Faraday Pharmaceuticals To Host Satellite Symposium At SCAI 2025 On Exploring New Frontiers In Reducing Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) through the reduction of ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI), today announced that it will host a symposium during the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) 2025 Scientific Sessions being held May 1-3, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The symposium, titled“Untapped and Forgotten: Controversies in the Treatment of Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury,” will focus on past and current strategies for reducing the myocardial damage caused by IRI following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), IRI's impact on outcomes in acute myocardial infarction, and Faraday's ongoing Phase 3 Iocyte-AMI-3 trial of FDY-5301 to improve long-term outcomes in STEMI patients. The discussion will be moderated by Ajar Kochar, MD, MHS, FSCAI, FACC, Brigham and Women's Hospital.

“Despite the success of PCI, a critical gap remains in protecting the myocardium from reperfusion injury, which contributes up to 50% of the final infarct size,” said Dr. Stephen A. Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Faraday.“We are pleased to bring together leading experts to discuss the science, clinical implications, and future of IRI-targeted therapy, as we await the Q4 2025 topline data readout from our pivotal Phase 3 trial of FDY-5301. If approved, FDY-5301 could become the first prescription medicine to reduce IRI in acute STEMI, which would be a major advancement in the standard of care and potentially transform outcomes for millions of patients worldwide.”

Featured Speakers

Frederick G. P. Welt, MD, FSCAI

The University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, UT

Dr. Welt is Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs in the Department of Medicine and Chief of Interventional Cardiology. As a professor of medicine, he specializes in coronary and structural heart interventions, including TAVR, coronary stenting, and PFO/ASD closure. He previously served as a director of Interventional Cardiology and Brigham and Women's Hospital where he led clinical programs and research in valve therapies, novel device development, and stem cell applications. He trained at Yale, Brigham and Women's, and Harvard, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications.

J. Antonio T. Gutierrez, MD, MHS, FSCAI

Durham VA Health Care System, Chapel Hill, NC

Dr. Gutierrez is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Duke University and a Staff Physician at the Durham VA Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed his Internal Medicine residency and Interventional Cardiology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. He also trained in General Cardiology at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Gutierrez specializes in diagnostic and interventional coronary angiography, peripheral angiography and intervention, and vascular medicine. His research focuses on improving outcomes in peripheral artery disease. He has been involved in multiple clinical trials involving patients with atherosclerotic disease and has published several peer-reviewed articles and reviews.

Ajar Kochar, MD, MHS, FSCAI, FACC

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Chestnut Hill, MA

Dr. Kochar is a cardiologist and instructor in medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital. His clinical and academic focus lies at the intersection of critical care and interventional cardiology. He is the site Principal Investigator for multiple cardiogenic shock-related clinical trials and is dedicated to improving the timely delivery of care for patients with cardiogenic shocks. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital and pursued advanced training in Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology at Duke University. Dr. Kochar earned his MHS from Duke and his MD from Brown Medical School.

The ongoing Phase 3 Iocyte AMI-3 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessing the efficacy and safety of FDY-5301 in reducing cardiovascular death and heart failure events in anterior STEMI patients undergoing PCI. The trial is being conducted in over 130 sites across North America, Europe, and Israel. The 2,300 subjects enrolled in the trial were recruited between May 2022 and June 2024. After receiving a single bolus dose of FDY-5301 or placebo shortly before PCI, all patients are followed up for 12 months. The trial is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement reached with the FDA. For more information on the Iocyte AMI-3 trial, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov and reference Identifier NCT04837001 .

About STEMI

Acute STEMI is a leading cause of cardiovascular death and remains a primary cause of the development of heart failure. Standard treatment of a STEMI involves PCI, during which a catheter is inserted into the artery to remove the blockage and restore blood flow. Following a STEMI episode, one of the critical factors influencing patient outcome is reperfusion injury which occurs when the oxygen-rich blood supply returns to the ischemic area.

About FDY-5301

FDY-5301 is an elemental reducing agent containing sodium iodide for which Faraday has obtained method of use patent protection in major markets worldwide. FDY-5301's unique properties are well-suited to mitigate IRI. In preclinical IRI models, FDY-5301 reduced tissue damage, infarct size, and inflammation. FDY-5301 functions as a catalytic neutralizer of hydrogen peroxide, a prominent reactive oxygen species implicated in the IRI cascade, leading to cardiomyocyte death, and acts as an immunomodulating agent. A Phase 2 clinical trial of FDY-5301 in treating IRI following a STEMI demonstrated the treatment was well-tolerated and provided encouraging signals of potential efficacy in minimizing cardiac damage. Results from that trial - known as Iocyte AMI - were reported in the January 15, 2022, issue of the International Journal of Cardiology.

About Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Faraday Pharmaceuticals® is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute STEMI. The company was founded by Dr. Mark Roth of the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and is backed by an investor group led by ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris Partners. The company is headquartered in Seattle. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

