Miningnewsbreaks First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) To Showcase Fuel-Saving Thermoelectric Generator In April 30 Video Demo

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) First Tellurium (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy Inc., will unveil its thermoelectric generator/radiator on April 30 via a video demonstration. The tellurium-based device, developed over eight years, recovers waste heat from combustion engines, delivering fuel savings of at least 6% while eliminating the need for traditional alternators and radiators. Designed for easy installation in new or existing vehicles, the device may also serve industrial sectors such as AI and crypto mining. CEO Tyrone Docherty also announced a shareholder luncheon in mid-May and the issuance of 1.5 million stock options at $0.15 per share.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol FTEL and on the OTC under the symbol FSTTF. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at .

