Bio-Gate Strengthens Its Presence In North America With Increased Sales Of Animal Care Products To Veterinarians And Pet Owners

Product launch of new animal care products at the end of April at the North American Veterinary Dermatology Forum (NAVDF)

Multiplier effect through professional audience throughout North America Number of Bio-Gate customers in North America increased





Nuremberg/Bremen, April 24, 2025 - Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technologies, has made a dynamic start to the 2025 financial year in the Veterinary business segment and has further expanded its presence in North America. Newly developed veterinary products for skin, ear and wound care are being launched on the North American market via a global provider of specialty animal care products. Production and delivery are handled by Bio-Gate AG, which now has an even greater share of the value chain thanks to the expansion of manufacturing capacity in recent years.



The product launch will take place at the North American Veterinary Dermatology Forum (NAVDF), which will be held place in Orlando, Florida, from April 27 to 30. The conference is aimed at professional veterinarians specializing in dermatology and thus offers an ideal forum to present Bio-Gate's innovative animal care products in North America. Sales via North American providers for veterinarians and veterinary clinics were stepped up again last year, with the result that a large number of care products from Bio-Gate's extensive veterinary range are already available in Mexico, Canada and the USA. There are also plans to offer further products as part of a co-branding agreement with a provider of specialized animal care products.



Renowned customers rely on animal care from Bio-Gate

In addition to applications developed specifically for the overseas market, Bio-Gate will in the future offer even more of the product pipeline already established in Europe via long-standing partners in North America. The care products are offered to professional veterinarians and veterinary clinics as well as to pet owners via retail chains, supermarkets and online distributors. In recent years, the North American partners have succeeded in gaining access to a large number of customers and significantly increasing the number of targeted pet supply retailers, retail chains and supermarkets where Bio-Gate's animal care products are available. As a result, Bio-Gate anticipates a dynamic development in sales of animal care products overseas in the coming years. Customers already include the best-known pet specialty retailers such as PetSmart, Petco, and Tractor Supply Company, as well as Walmart and online retailers like Amazon and Chewy



High sales potential for Bio-Gate in North America

The North American market for animal care products is extremely interesting for Bio-Gate AG due to its high volume. According to estimates by the experts at Market Data Forecast, sales in North America alone will reach a volume of almost USD 88.3 billion in 2024. By 2033, sales are expected to reach almost USD 152.2 billion. The average growth rates (CAGR 2025/2032) will then amount to 6.2 percent. This development will be driven by an increasing number of pets living in households. In addition, pets are becoming increasingly important and pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in high-quality care products for the well-being of their pets.

The trend towards investing in the well-being of pets is also evident in implant coatings for animals. According to economists from Global Market Insights, the global market for orthopaedic animal implants will reach a volume of USD 617 million in 2024, which is expected to rise to around USD 1.3 billion by 2034. The North American market recently accounted for a share of over 45 percent. Bio-Gate AG has been coating orthopaedic veterinary implants for North American customers since 2013, primarily TPLO plates and hip implants for dogs. To date, more than 185,000 animal implants have been coated with the antimicrobial HyProtectTM coating. The infection rate was less than one percent; the typical infection rate is around 15 percent.

Thomas Konradt , Member of the Board & Head of Regulatory Affairs at Bio-Gate AG, says: "The product launch at the North American Veterinary Dermatology Forum introduces our new pet care products to a large professional audience of veterinarians in North America. Our customer presenting our veterinary products at the US conference is a global provider focused on evidence-based pet care. This fits perfectly with the innovative approach of Bio-Gate AG. We expect a multiplier effect that will further accelerate business with veterinarians and veterinary clinics as well as sales via pet care distributors and retail chains. We are supported by a long-standing local partner who provides us with access to a large number of suppliers of animal care products."



About Bio-Gate AG

Bio-Gate AG is a medical technology company that develops and markets applications which use unique silver technologies to help prevent infections and thus to improve health. Bio-Gate AG's specialty is using pure silver to treat materials and surfaces that are used in all areas of daily life – thus providing long-term and medically effective protection against bacteria, microorganisms and other pathogens. Bio-Gate AG works in three fields to supply a variety of products that provide antimicrobial protection: material enhancement, surface coatings and the testing of antimicrobial or anti-adhesive properties of materials. The Nuremberg-based company offers systems that stretch across the entire value chain, from development to approval to production. For more information, please visit .



