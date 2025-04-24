403
Jordan Establishes National Advanced Natural Gas Company To Enhance Energy Security, Independence
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources signed a strategic agreement today to establish the National Advanced Natural Gas Company (Watani), a joint venture between the Jordan Petroleum Products Marketing Company (JoPetrol) and the Jordan Liquefied Gas Company. This agreement aims to enhance energy security and utilize national resources.
During the signing ceremony, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Dr. Saleh Al Kharabsheh stated: "the creation of Watani aligns with our national strategy to secure reliable energy supplies and reduce dependence on imports." He highlighted the importance of the Risha gas field as a cornerstone of Jordan's energy future, with plans to ramp up production to 418 million cubic feet per day by 2030 well above the Kingdom's current needs for electricity generation, according to Jordan News Agency (Petra).
Dr. Al Kharabsheh explained that the project aims to deliver gas to industrial cities and the residential sector, starting with Amman and Zarqa, contributing to reducing energy costs across various sectors.
JoPetrol's CEO, Eng. Khaled Zoubi, considered the new company a strategic step toward a more efficient and sustainable energy future.
The establishment of Watani comes within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision 2033, enhancing reliance on local natural gas from the Risha field and providing reliable solutions for industry, transportation, and other sectors, supporting the Jordanian economy and creating a favorable regulatory environment for investment.
