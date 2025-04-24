Baker Tilly Case Study: Enhancing AP Processes For Government Contractor Through Robotic Process Automation

UIC Government Services (UICGS) operates in the government contractor sector with 15 offices throughout the U.S. and over 3,000 employees. They have been recognized previously for their commitment to operational efficiency, however, the rapidly evolving business landscape and increasing invoice volumes presented challenges that demanded innovative solutions. With more than 2,000 invoices flooding in monthly, the administrative strain was palpable.

The business challenge

Managing a vast volume of invoices is no small feat, especially when these invoices come in varied formats. UICGS' accounts payable (AP) department was inundated monthly with a mix of purchase order (PO) vouchers, AP invoices and subcontractor invoices. Over 30% of these invoices used unique vendor templates, adding layers of complexity to an already intricate process.

Moreover, the client had a specific and crucial requirement: the need for itemized line items for every invoice. This granularity was essential for their operations, ensuring that every financial detail was captured accurately. Integrating this vast and varied data into Costpoint presented another layer of challenge.

Strategy and solution

Baker Tilly crafted a comprehensive and customized robotic process automation (RPA) solution. The strategy involved deploying UiPath software equipped with unattended automation, cloud orchestration and document understanding. This combination ensured that every piece of information was accurately extracted from the diverse invoices, no matter how minute.

The solution wasn't just about data extraction but seamless integration. Given the multifaceted nature of the client's operations, the RPA solution had to bridge the gap between documents received in email (via Outlook) and desktop applications like Excel and Adobe. Baker Tilly's approach ensured data flowed smoothly across these platforms, eliminating bottlenecks and ensuring consistency.

The tangible benefits of the RPA solution were immediately evident. UICGS projected a time savings of 404 hours per month, translating to significant cost savings. But the transformation went beyond numbers. The error rate in AP processes, once a concern, was expected to plummet to zero.

The success of this RPA initiative served as a catalyst for broader organizational change. UICGS began identifying automation opportunities beyond finance, extending into realms like IT and HR. This holistic approach to automation, driven by the initial success in the AP department, set the stage for a company-wide digital transformation.

The collaboration between UICGS, Baker Tilly and UiPath is a testament to the transformative power of RPA. By addressing the AP department's multifaceted challenges, the client has optimized its operations and paved the way for broader organizational efficiencies.

