Empowering Entrepreneurs, Strengthening Communities: Godaddy's 2024 Sustainability Report

By Abbey Foster Jacobson , ESG Leader at GoDaddy

At GoDaddy, our mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere is not just a statement - it's the heartbeat of our business. As we roll out the company's 2024 Sustainability Repor , we're excited to share how we're making strides in sustainability that align with our broader business goals and benefit our customers, shareholders, communities, and the planet.

We focus efforts on our sustainability priorities

In 2024, we undertook an inaugural Double Materiality Assessment to update and prioritize the topics most impactful to our business, stakeholders, society, and the environment. This assessment helps us make informed, data-driven decisions, reinforcing our commitment to responsible growth. This assessment provides us with a clear framework to address potential risks and seize opportunities, ensuring our actions support our mission to empower entrepreneurs.

Our innovations are empowering entrepreneurs worldwide

Innovation is the engine that drives our mission, and 2024 was a year of notable advancements. Microbusiness owners are increasingly turning to AI, with more than half now comfortable using it in their operations, according to GoDaddy Venture Forward researc .

This technological shift reflects a broader trend of adaptation and innovation. With the launch of GoDaddy Airo , we harnessed AI to simplify and speed up the entrepreneurial journey.

This approach supports our business objectives and fosters an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem by making advanced tools accessible to microbusiness owners who might otherwise lack resources. By democratizing AI technology, we enable a wide range of entrepreneurs to innovate and compete on a more level playing field.

We cultivate an inclusive and supportive culture

Our people are our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to creating an environment where they can thrive. In 2024, 84% of our employees participated in GoDaddy Voice, our annual employee engagement survey that revealed a strong sense of trust and support within our teams. We continue to prioritize fair compensation and development opportunities and promote respect and community throughout our workforce.

We govern responsibly and operate sustainably

Sustainability is embedded in our operations, guided by principles of responsible governance. Our AI and Machine Learning Governance Counci , for example, oversees the ethical use of technology, ensuring our innovations align with our mission.

This year, we also set a new target to reduce scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 90% by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship. Through reducing emissions, we expect to enhance our business outcomes via cost savings and increased operational efficiency.

We are committed to building resilient and sustainable futures

As we continue to enhance our corporate sustainability framework, we are focused on creating long-term value for our company and stakeholders. By focusing on our sustainability priorities, we ensure our efforts are purposeful and impactful.

We invite you to explore our 2024 Sustainability Repor to learn more about our progress and the steps we're taking to create a world where entrepreneurship is accessible, inclusive, and sustainable.

Abbey Foster Jacobson leads GoDaddy's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program. With a background in consulting and experience within technology companies, Abbey specializes in ESG strategy and reporting. Abbey's work at GoDaddy focuses on creating shared value for the company and its stakeholders.