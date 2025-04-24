Lenovo Awarded Champion Status In Canalys Sustainable Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) April 24, 2025 /3BL/ - For the second time, Lenovo has been recognized as a Champion in the Canalys 2025 Sustainable Ecosystems Leadership Matrix . Lenovo is one of just four technology vendors to receive the top distinction, with fourteen vendors being evaluated in total by Canalys. Methodology for the recognition includes feedback from channel partners, assessment of Canalys analysts and industry-wide leadership in sustainability.

Canalys cited Lenovo's dedicated resources for the channel provided through the community-focused Lenovo 360 Circle framework as a key distinction for Champion recognition.

In 2024, the Lenovo 360 Circle achieved key milestones in sustainability and leadership, Lenovo, in partnership with The Climate Choice , launched the channel's first GHG emissions community benchmarking initiative, enabling partners to assess their position, compare within the community, and refine their emissions reduction strategies, reinforcing Lenovo's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible leadership in the channel ecosystem.

“As the executive sponsor of the Lenovo 360 Circle, I am incredibly proud of Lenovo's continued recognition as a Champion in the Canalys Sustainable Ecosystems Leadership Matrix,” shared Pascal Bourguet, Vice President, Global Channel Chief, and Chief Operating Officer of International Markets at Lenovo.“This achievement underscores the company's commitment to driving meaningful progress in sustainability. Sustainability is not just a business imperative-it's a shared responsibility, and I am honored to contribute to shaping a future where innovation and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.”

In addition to recognition from Canalys, Lenovo was recently awarded with Platinum Medal recognition by EcoVadis while also receiving a AAA rating on MSCI's sustainability ratings index . Read more about Lenovo's Environmental, Social, and Governance performance in the FY2023/24 ESG Report .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHu .