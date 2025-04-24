Swiftdrain Furnishes Drainage System For Pepsi's New Wastewater Facility In Denver

U Shaped Design Layout

PepsiCo Waste Water Treatment Plant

Project Mustang Layout

Trench drain system supports water treatment operations at new Pepsi site, Project Mustang.

- Ankit SehgalDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swiftdrain, a leading provider of drainage solutions in the United States, furnished a trench drain system for Pepsi's new manufacturing facility in Denver, named Project Mustang. Installed in the plant's pH neutralization building, the drainage system will play an essential role in managing wastewater treatment on-site.The system features a u-shaped 6 inch wide pre-sloped trench drain equipped with stainless steel grates and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) channels. This combination offers chemical resistance, corrosion protection, and long-term durability-making it particularly well-suited for the harsh environments typically found in wastewater treatment operations. The use of HDPE channels ensures lightweight handling and ease of installation, while the stainless steel grates provide sustained use.The installation was completed by Gracon, a contracting firm based out of Lafayette Colorado.Ankit Sehgal, CEO of Swiftdrain, shared,“Stainless steel coupled with HDPE can be a strong choice for sites dealing with certain types of caustic chemicals. These materials can perform well over time in these industrial site conditions. We are happy to help PepsiCo develop a robust drainage system for their wastewater management program.”This project highlights Swiftdrain's growing role in supporting advanced drainage solutions for food and beverage facilities, where reliability, sanitation, and chemical resilience are fundamental to long-term operations.

