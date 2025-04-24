Resides Partners With Earnnest For Easy And Secure Real Estate Payments

New integration with the largest earnest money payments platform reduces risk, eliminates manual checks, and empowers agents and brokers with secure digital transactions.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides the independent, borderless, and tech-driven MLS, today announced a new partnership with Earnnest , the leading digital payments service in the U.S, to deliver a faster, more secure, and fully streamlined payment experience for all REsides subscribers.

As an MLS known for innovation and broker empowerment, REsides continues to deliver forward-thinking solutions that simplify transactions and enhance the agent-client experience for brokers and agents. REsides has long provided a digital platform for earnest money payments, but this integration makes it easier for agents and their clients to manage this important process by eliminating checks, wire fraud risks, and time-consuming manual processes.

"Agents running around picking up checks is not perceived as a value-added service but instead puts them and their clients at risk," said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. "By integrating digital payments directly into the workflow within our system, we are providing our subscribers with the highest level of efficiency and a more secure way to do business. That's a win for everyone."

"REsides has built a forward-thinking platform that truly puts brokers and agents first," said Russell Smith, President and COO of Earnnest. "We're proud to support that mission by delivering a secure, digital payments solution that eliminates fraud risks and gives subscribers peace of mind."

As REsides expands its borderless footprint and industry-first equity model, tech integrations like Earnnest are part of a broader strategy to help brokers stand out, scale faster, and succeed in any market.

To learn more about REsides and this new integration, visit .

About REsides

REsides, Inc., a privately held corporation, is pioneering a unique borderless and independent MLS model driven by a data platform that puts control back in the hands of brokers and agents. Supporting over $4.5 billion in transactions annually, REsides is dedicated to empowering its subscribers with reliable data and insights, innovative tools, and an unmatched equity model that is redefining the real estate industry to drive success in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. Learn more about REsides at .

About Earnnest

Earnnest is How Money Moves in Real Estate and the leading digital earnest money service in the United States. It provides a secure and efficient method for homebuyers to electronically deposit earnest money, simplifying the real estate transaction process for all parties involved. To date, Earnnest has facilitated over 500,000 digital earnest money deposits, totaling over $3 billion, without a single instance of payment fraud. For more information, visit .

SOURCE REsides, Inc.

