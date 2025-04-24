Getsalesbot Shifts To Kenyan Domain Getsalesbot.Ke To Drive AI-Led Digital Marketing In Kenya

getsalesbot

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Getsalesbot, a trailblazer in AI-driven digital marketing automation, is proud to announce its official domain transition from to . This strategic move signals a deeper commitment to the Kenyan market and a renewed focus on AI for Digital Marketing in Kenya, empowering local businesses with cutting-edge tools to thrive in the digital age.

With the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across Africa, Getsalesbot is positioning itself as the go-to platform for AI-powered lead generation, marketing automation, and digital transformation. The company offers pre-built AI chatbots templates across various industries and also provides custom chatbot development for platforms such as Meta (Facebook & Instagram), Telegram, SMS, and even TikTok (currently in beta testing).

“We're not just changing a domain; we're shifting focus to where the future is-Kenya and Africa at large. AI is transforming how businesses connect with customers, and we're making sure Kenya leads that evolution,” said Jimmy Osingo, Founder and Director of Getsalesbot.

What co Offers:

AI Chatbot Templates for industries like e-commerce, real estate, health & wellness, affiliate marketing, and more.

Custom Lead Generation Solutions integrated into Meta platforms, Telegram, SMS, and TikTok.

Exclusive AI Training Courses tailored for entrepreneurs, marketers, and startups looking to launch their own AI-powered businesses. These courses are high-end, practical, and now available at a discounted rate.

Affiliate Opportunities for individuals and businesses to resell chatbot templates or offer AI solutions under their own brand.

Partnership Programs with NGOs, educational institutions, and organizations focused on delivering AI tools to African digital natives and AI enthusiasts.

Beyond Business: A Greener Purpose

Getsalesbot is also proud to be part of the Save Soil Movement and other eco-restoration initiatives. As part of its sustainability agenda, the company actively supports and participates in activities that preserve nature and restore ecological balance, believing in a future where technology and nature co-exist harmoniously.

Visit the New Website:

👉 – Discover AI solutions tailored for Kenya's digital businesses.

About Getsalesbot

Getsalesbot is a Kenya-based AI marketing automation company dedicated to democratizing access to artificial intelligence for local and African businesses. Through no-code tools, pre-built templates, and training programs, Getsalesbot empowers entrepreneurs to generate leads, scale customer engagement, and build sustainable, AI-driven enterprises.

