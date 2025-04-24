Axcelis Announces Participation In Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC)

BEVERLY, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies , Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS ), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will be a sponsor for the Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC) on May 5-8, 2025, at the Hilton Albany, in Albany, New York. This event brings together manufacturers, equipment and materials suppliers, and academia to solve manufacturing challenges with innovative strategies and methodologies.

Axcelis will present in Session 5: Contamination Free Manufacturing:

May 6, 2025, 3:40 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Particle Control for Low-Energy Boron Implantation

Presented by Dr. Phillip Geissbuhle , Staff Scientist, Axcelis Technologies

Coauthors: David Burtner, Charlie Free, Kevin Wenzel, Luke Kim, DaeYoon Kim, BuMin Son (Axcelis Technologies), HunKyu Cha, SangHyun Na (SK Hynix)

Abstract: We present a case study describing how particles added to wafers during dedicated low-energy boron (LEB) implants can be reduced by the implementation of new hardware to reduce the buildup of boron films on beamline components. The new hardware increases the ion beam angle of incidence on beamline component surfaces to enhance self-sputtering of films and significantly reduces the film growth rate on surfaces near the wafer being implanted. This is important because film growth can lead to delamination which is a particle source. Particle adders can reduce device yields.

President and CEO Russell Low, said, "We're pleased to be a part of ASMC 2025 and especially excited about presenting our work on contamination control, which is the result of a technical collaboration with a leading device maker. Axcelis has deep technical expertise in this area, and we look forward to sharing our findings and recommendations to chipmakers that ensure pristine processes to deliver optimized device performance and yield."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS ), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at .

CONTACTS:

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED