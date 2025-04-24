Palindrome Technologies Aligns With Isasecure® To Champion The ISA/IEC 62443 Series Of Industrial Cybersecurity Standards

ISA Secure

DURHAM, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) is proud to announce that Palindrome Technologies Inc. has officially joined the globally accredited ISASecure® program , reinforcing its commitment to industrial cybersecurity and the globally adopted ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards. Palindrome is currently finalizing its requirements to become an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited third-party certification body (CB) under the ISASecure scheme.

"We are excited to welcome Palindrome Technologies into the ISASecure program," said Mark DeAngelo , ISASecure Program Manager. "Their extensive background in applied cybersecurity research and security assurance testing expertise to existing international standards will help advance our mission of certifying and improving the security posture of industrial automation and control systems globally."

Founded in 2005, Palindrome Technologies is a leading information security research firm and advanced testing laboratory specializing in emerging technologies, embedded systems, communication networks, software, and cloud platforms. Prior to founding Palindrome, the company's principals served in Bellcore's Security & Fraud group, where they provided cybersecurity expertise to global telecommunications providers, technology vendors, and U.S. government agencies including DARPA, DHS-CISA, LTS, and NIST.

"We are excited to join the ISASecure community and contribute to the advancement of secure industrial systems around the world," said Peter Thermos , CEO of Palindrome Technologies. "Our deep expertise in testing and evaluating next-generation platforms such as 5G, Industry 4.0, IoT, MEC, and V2X aligns naturally with ISASecure's mission. We look forward to playing a key role in certifying technologies that power critical infrastructure."

Palindrome is in the process of becoming accredited by an ISO 17011 accreditation body to certify against ISASecure's SDLA (Security Development Lifecycle Assurance) and SSA (System Security Assurance) certification schemes-ensuring that industrial products and systems adhere to the highest cybersecurity lifecycle and architectural standards. These certifications certify to the ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 and ISA/IEC 62443-3-3 standards respectively.

As part of its commitment to knowledge sharing and community engagement, Peter Thermos will lead a webinar on May 14, 2025 , titled:

"Securing Private 5G Networks in Manufacturing through Penetration Testing: A Case Study"

May 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA) , ISASecure® is a globally recognized certification program that provides assurance for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems (IACS). Through rigorous conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 standards, ISASecure certifications validate that products and supplier practices meet internationally recognized benchmarks for OT security.

ISASecure's global ecosystem includes leaders such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Honeywell, Siemens, AWS, among others. By Fall 2025, ISASecure will release the ACSSA assessment scheme , enabling evaluation of asset owners' control systems against ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 2-4, 3-2, and 3-3.

