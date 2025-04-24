Raintown Realty Taps Iris® Powered By Generali To Deliver Home Title & Identity Protection

A solution to protect against home title fraud, identity theft, and scams will be offered through the LiveEasy platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RainTown Realty, a trusted Pacific Northwest real estate firm known for its thoughtful, client-first approach, today announced a strategic partnership with Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform. This collaboration introduces RTR Protect+, a new all-inclusive protection offering designed to help RainTown Realty's clients protect against home title fraud, scams, and more.

"One of our clients came dangerously close to having his home sold out from under him due to title fraud. The scammers had stolen documents and even managed to list the property for sale. It was only caught because a neighbor saw someone flying a drone over the house and raised concerns. That experience was a wake-up call," said Robert Ott, Founder and Designated Broker of RainTown Realty. "Partnering with Iris lets us offer our clients an added layer of protection that goes far beyond the transaction. We want them to feel confident their homes and identities are safe long after the keys are handed over."

RTR Protect+ will be available to both new and existing RainTown Realty clients, reinforcing its long-term commitment to client care. Accessible via LiveEasy, a third-party concierge platform that centralizes homeowner services, the offering delivers a full suite of always-on monitoring, alerts, and expert resolution services powered by Iris, including:



Home Title Monitoring + Alerts

Identity Monitoring (Dark Web) + Alerts

Caller ID Fraud Monitoring + Alerts

High-Risk Transaction Monitoring + Alerts

Social Media Monitoring + Alerts

Monthly Risk Email

Email Health Check (an interactive data breach search tool)

24/7/365 US-Based, Multi-Lingual Fraud Resolution Assistance

ScamAssist® (Iris' proprietary scam analysis tool)

Personal Cyber Protection Services Up to $2 Million Home Title Identity Theft Expense Reimbursement*

"At Iris, we believe protection should be personal, proactive, and built on trust – values that RainTown Realty lives every day," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris Powered by Generali. "We're excited to help bolster that value for their customers by delivering seamless, human-centric protection that helps homeowners stay secure, informed, and confident in an increasingly digital world."

RainTown Realty's reputation for excellence has earned it consistent recognition across the industry. The firm is ranked among the Top 5 Brokerages in Seattle, reflecting its deep market expertise and commitment to client service. In 2023, RainTown earned a spot in the RealTrends America's Best Rankings, further establishing its position as one of the top-performing brokerages in the region. Founder Robert Ott has also been honored with the Five Star Agent Award for 15 consecutive years, a testament to the lasting trust he's built with clients across the region.

About RainTown Realty

RainTown Realty is not only a tightknit, full-service team but a group of like-minded professionals looking to offer maximum value to their clientele and community. With a strict focus on clients' needs and best interests, the team operates like a well-oiled machine that's dedicated to its clients and their loved ones for life. RainTown Realty represents seasoned buyers and sellers and first-timers throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties with equal enthusiasm and ease.

For more information, visit .

About Iris ® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit .

Iris Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications

[email protected]

RainTown Realty Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Contact number: 425-891-7626

*Identity Fraud - Expense Reimbursement, Cash Recovery Aggregate, and Investment & HSA Cash Recovery benefits are underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant® company, under group or blanket policies issued to Iris® Powered by Generali for the benefit of its Members. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits at terms-conditions .

