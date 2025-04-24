Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. (QUBT), CLICK HERE BEFORE APRIL 28, 2025 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI's quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (2) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI's relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI's NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (3) Defendants overstated QCI's progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company's TFLN chips; (4) QCI's business dealings with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. both qualified as related party transactions; (5) accordingly, QCI's revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (6) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI's business and reputation; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

