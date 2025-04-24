Atomicwork Launches Its Universal Agent, Bringing Multimodal AI To Every Employee's Flow Of Work

This first-of-its-kind Universal Agent eliminates manual work with Voice and Vision AI to make end-users and IT teams 10x more productive

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork today launched its Universal Agent, a new multimodal AI solution that delivers proactive and context-aware support across enterprise applications and devices. The voice-enabled video support drastically reduces ticket volumes by 60% for enterprise service teams like IT, HR, BizOps, and Finance while improving end-user satisfaction by 25%.

Atomicwork seamlessly integrates into employees' flow of work across business applications on their browsers and devices including collaboration apps like Microsoft Teams, Slack and Email. Atomicwork keeps employees moving – no tickets, no detours, just instant help right in their flow of work – so IT teams can finally ditch the drag of legacy ITSM and ESM tools.

"Legacy ITSM was built for managing tickets. Atomicwork is built to eliminate them," said Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork. "With Universal AI at the core, we're moving from systems of record to systems that act. Context-aware, conversational, and cross-platform in the flow of work - this is how enterprise service delivery should work in an AI-first world."

Enterprise IT can now give every employee ambient, always-on support

Unlike traditional ITSM tools that expect end-users to recall and describe their issues via email or create tickets on portals, the Universal Agent can proactively engage with end-users wherever they are and in whatever mode they prefer. This includes:



Voice AI - Natural, intuitive conversational intelligence to provide step-by-step guidance and instant resolutions.

Vision AI - Real-time video and screenshare assistance to diagnose complex IT issues while minimizing back-and-forth and accelerating support. Work AI - Browser agents that execute end to end business processes, improving enterprise productivity and enabling employee self-service at scale.

"Atomicwork is fundamentally reshaping our digital workplace strategy. It enables us to deliver intelligent support at scale - without forcing employees to navigate multiple systems or complex interfaces. This shift from reactive ticketing to proactive support through agentic AI is not just enhancing user experience, it's driving operational efficiency across our business," said Karthik Chakkarapani, CIO of Zuora, an Atomicwork customer.

Early adopters have seen nearly 60% drop in ticket volume for complex issues, resolution times reduced by over 80%, and employee satisfaction scores improve by more than 25%.

"We built the Universal Agent to bring the ease and experience of Alexa and Siri to the workplace, with the power and controls that enterprises expect," said Aparna Chugh, Head of Product at Atomicwork. "Whether it's fixing your Mac issues, creating a purchase order, or researching a sales prospect – it works across your business apps, understands intent, and gets work done. It's the AI teammate every employee has been waiting for from their IT team."

Availability

The Universal Agent will be available for all Atomicwork's customers and partners starting today. To book a demo for your team, please sign up at atomicwork .

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is a modern service management platform, built for the AI era. With agentic AI, it automates routine IT tasks, unifies internal workflows, and delivers instant, contextual ITSM and ESM across Slack, Teams, and the browser - empowering IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth.

Trusted by seasoned CIOs and enterprise IT teams, Atomicwork transforms IT service management while delivering exceptional employee experiences to accelerate business productivity. Headquartered in San Francisco, Atomicwork serves global enterprises with offices in India and Singapore.

SOURCE Atomicwork Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED