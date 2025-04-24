Aircare International Launches Advanced Emergency Diagnostic Platform For Business Aviation

The Aircare Emergency Diagnostic Platform (AEDP) kit shown with tablet and hard case.

Aircare International launches the AEDP, a new inflight diagnostic platform for emergency medical support in business aviation.

- Karl Kamps, VP of Operations, Telemed & StaffingTACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aircare International is excited to announce the launch of the Aircare Emergency Diagnostic Platform (AEDP), an advancement in inflight medical preparedness designed exclusively for the business aviation industry.The AEDP empowers flight crews and passengers by delivering high-quality patient information via encrypted video and real-time diagnostic data, which is shared with Aircare's board-certified emergency physicians on the ground. Using a tablet-based interface and digital diagnostic equipment, the AEDP allows the care team to see and hear the patient while monitoring all of the key data used by emergency room clinicians when medical intervention is necessary. Seamlessly integrated with Aircare's emergency telemedicine service , the Aircare Emergency Diagnostic Platform ensures reliable, secure, and effective care during time-sensitive emergency situations.“Our mission has always been to protect and support crews and passengers in the moments that matter most,” said Karl Kamps, VP of Operations for Aircare Emergency Telemedicine & Staffing.“The AEDP is more than just hardware-it's a direct line to expert care, delivered through a service platform that's been trusted by operators worldwide for decades.”Aircare Emergency Diagnostic Platform Highlights:-24/7/365 Global Emergency Telemedicine Support: Direct, real-time access to board-certified emergency physicians experienced in managing inflight medical scenarios.-Secure Remote Patient Monitoring: Encrypted video and diagnostic data are transmitted in real time, ensuring physicians receive accurate insights during consultations.-Seamless Communication: Flight crews can easily relay medical concerns and follow physician-guided protocols, enhancing safety and confidence inflight.-Designed for Aviation: Lightweight, portable, and ruggedized for cabin use, the AEDP is optimized for inflight connectivity and durability.The AEDP kit includes several components, one of which is the MedWand multi-sensor device-a compact diagnostic tool developed by physicians and engineers to enable remote exams. The full kit features:-Infrared thermometer-Pulse oximeter-Digital stethoscope-High-definition camera-Digital blood pressure monitor-Glucometer-2-lead ECG (12-lead ECG upgrade available upon request)This state-of-the-art technology integrates with Aircare's secure telemedicine platform and is paired with a ruggedized Android tablet, telemedicine app, and hard case-all calibrated for seamless operation in aviation environments.Aircare International's AEDP reaffirms the company's leadership in aviation medical preparedness. Combining advanced diagnostics with Aircare's seasoned telemedicine professionals ensures that aircraft operators are never alone in a crisis.For more information about the Aircare Emergency Diagnostic Platform and how it integrates with Aircare's industry-leading telemedicine services, visit or call (888) 754-9805.About Aircare InternationalFor over 40 years, Aircare International has provided peace of mind to aviation organizations as a trusted partner for safety training, telemedicine, and staffing services. Based in Tacoma, WA, Aircare specializes in addressing the intricate challenges of aviation safety with unmatched expertise and commitment.

