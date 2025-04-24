ICT Adoption In Automotive Set To Accelerate, Projected To Grow At 9.66% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable 9.66% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Push Toward Software-Defined Vehicles, Smart Manufacturing, and Connected Mobility

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the expanding role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Automotive industry , projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.66% through 2030 . The study delivers actionable insights for ICT vendors enabling transformation in vehicle intelligence, manufacturing optimization, and consumer mobility experiences.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Automotive

As the automotive industry pivots toward electric vehicles, autonomous systems, and connected mobility ecosystems, ICT adoption has become a key enabler of product innovation and operational agility. Relevant ICT domains include Application Development & Deployment , Analytics and Artificial Intelligence , Data Management , Information Security , Communication & Collaboration , BPM & Process Automation , and CX & MarTech . These domains support a range of use cases - from AI-driven supply chain intelligence and predictive maintenance to in-vehicle software, connected services, and seamless customer engagement.

According to Sujan Thomas Mathew , Practice Director at QKS Group ,“The automotive industry is shifting rapidly from mechanical engineering to software-defined innovation. From factory floors to in-vehicle experiences, ICT is enabling unprecedented levels of automation, personalization, and security. Vendors that provide scalable digital infrastructure, AI-powered analytics, and secure data environments will be instrumental in redefining how vehicles are manufactured, sold, and experienced in the years ahead.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Automotive industry and specific regions are driving transformation in vehicle design, production, customer engagement, and operational performance.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of ICT vendors supporting the automotive ecosystem, with emphasis on software integration, AI capabilities, and connected infrastructure.

Industry Adoption Trends: Evaluation of how OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility startups are investing in ICT to enable smart factories, digital retailing, telematics, and secure data exchanges. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How artificial intelligence, process automation, and secure platforms are powering use cases such as autonomous driving simulations, predictive service scheduling, and end-to-end customer experience design.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors enabling transformation in the Automotive industry, including SAP, Siemens, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, AWS, Google Cloud, Dassault Systèmes, Bosch, PTC, Capgemini, TCS, Infosys, NVIDIA, Cisco, HCLTech, Tata Elxsi, Salesforce, Adobe , and Altair Engineering . These vendors are accelerating digital transformation across vehicle development, supply chain management, and connected mobility platforms.

Why This Matters for Automotive Sector Vendors?

As vehicles become platforms for mobility, data, and services, ICT adoption is critical to staying competitive in a software-first automotive era. Vendors must deliver integrated solutions that support intelligent operations, real-time insights, personalized customer journeys, and secure data flows across the vehicle lifecycle. The ability to support both factory transformation and in-vehicle digital experiences will define long-term leadership in this dynamic market.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Automotive industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Automotive industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Automotive industry

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Automotive industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

