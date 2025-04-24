Accounting Seed Launches AI Invoice Capture To Supercharge AP Automation

AI Invoice Capture continues to learn from your business over time, automating more of the process with each use.

"AI Invoice Capture represents a major leap forward in making finance teams more efficient," said Ryan Sieve, Chief Technology Officer at Accounting Seed. "Unlike traditional OCR tools that simply extract text, our feature applies AI to understand patterns and predict coding behaviors. It's not just reading the invoice-it's thinking through how to record it accurately."

On average, finance teams spend over 500 hours annually on manual AP tasks. AI Invoice Capture improves efficiency by:



Automating invoice intake and coding

Reducing labor costs and manual errors Accelerating processing for improved cash flow

The feature combines capturing fields (like amount and date) with predicting fields (based on learned user behavior), creating a smarter and more efficient AP workflow.

"AI Invoice Capture continues to learn from your business over time, automating more of the invoice process with each use," said Mary Balmer, VP of Product at Accounting Seed. "By reducing repetitive data entry, it frees accountants to spend less time validating information and more time analyzing what matters."

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed launched in 2011 as a Salesforce-native accounting solution, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce Platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance-while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at .

