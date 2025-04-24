In The AI Era, Cloud Marketplaces Are Reshaping How Software Gets Sold

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Clazar, the cloud sales acceleration platform, in partnership with Partner Insight, an insights and training community for cloud marketplace leaders, today released theThe study, based on inputs from 100+ SaaS companies, reveals a growing reliance on hyperscaler marketplaces like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud - and the revenue shift it's driving across the industry.

This shift is particularly timely: as AI accelerates a new wave of software creation , cloud marketplaces are quietly becoming the infrastructure for how those products reach customers , especially in enterprise settings where procurement, compliance, and budget alignment matter more than ever.

Among the report's key findings:



63% of companies now acquire net-new customers via cloud marketplaces

22% report generating more than 20% of their total revenue through these platforms Top performers see bigger benefits-they are 2X more likely to automate key workflows, and 75% report improved win rates compared to 47% of their peers

Cloud marketplaces, once viewed as optional procurement paths, are increasingly becoming the preferred route to purchase for enterprise buyers. For sellers, this shift is reshaping how they structure their teams, manage deals, and integrate with cloud providers.

"This is no longer a side bet," said Trunal Bhanse , CEO and Co-founder of Clazar. "For leading software companies, cloud marketplaces are already driving faster, larger, and more predictable revenue. But the real difference isn't just participation. What separates top performers is how well they've operationalized the motion through automation and deep integration with cloud field teams."

"Enterprises want to consolidate spend, streamline software buying, and leverage $419 Bn in pre-committed budgets across the top three hyperscalers (based on our analysis)," said Roman Kirsanov , CEO of Partner Insight. "ISVs that master marketplaces to meet buyers where they are and co-sell hand-in-hand with cloud teams are the ones driving real growth."

But operational readiness still lags behind the opportunity

The report also points to mounting operational friction as companies attempt to scale their cloud GTM strategies:



Only 58% have trained their AEs to route deals through the marketplace

51% say working with cloud providers involves complex systems and coordination challenges Fewer than half have automated core processes like usage tracking, reporting, and CRM integration

"The intent is there, but the playbooks are still emerging," said Bhanse. "We're watching cloud GTM evolve into a discipline of its own, one that rewards companies who align teams, simplify the motion, and stay close to the field."

The 2025 State of Cloud Marketplace & Co-Sell Report is the most comprehensive study to date on how SaaS companies are selling through AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. It includes data on revenue contribution, customer acquisition trends, partner collaboration, automation maturity, and the practices that separate top performers from the rest. Download the report here .

Clazar is the leading Cloud Sales Acceleration Platform for Go-to-Market teams to scale revenue on AWS, Azure, and Google cloud marketplaces. From listing to co-selling to revenue reconciliation and recognition, our platform helps companies streamline and automate their entire cloud sales journey from a single, unified platform-with zero operational overhead.

Partner Insight delivers data-driven cloud marketplace insights to 20K alliance and GTM leaders via LinkedIn and its newsletter. Founded by Roman Kirsanov, its strategies help companies transform revenue growth on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud marketplaces.

