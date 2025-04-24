Apollomd Partners With Cleo Health To Transform Emergency Medicine Documentation Through AI Innovation

Cleo Health's innovative AI platform represents a paradigm shift in emergency medicine operations. The platform is designed to streamline the entire patient care workflow, creating a more efficient and effective healthcare delivery system.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with ApolloMD," said David Hidalgo-Gato, CEO of Cleo Health. "We believe this technology empowers providers to reconnect with the core of their calling, which is delivering exceptional care to patients who need it most."

Implementation and Impact

The partnership will begin with a phased rollout across ApolloMD's network of emergency departments, ultimately extending to their entire national presence. This implementation represents one of the largest deployments of AI-powered clinical documentation technology in emergency medicine.

"At ApolloMD, we're constantly seeking innovations that can improve both patient outcomes and physician satisfaction," said Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP , CEO of ApolloMD. "Cleo Health's platform aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional emergency care while supporting our clinical teams."

An AI Solution Created for Today's Healthcare Challenges

The Cleo platform stands out in the healthcare technology landscape by addressing the complex demands of modern emergency departments. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the system not only streamlines documentation but also enhances clinical decision-making, risk assessment, and patient care coordination.

"In evaluating AI solutions for our clinicians, Cleo Health stood out for its comprehensive approach to solving real clinical challenges," said Mike Lipscomb, MD , Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer of ApolloMD. "This partnership represents our commitment to providing our clinicians with the most advanced tools available to deliver exceptional patient care."

Innovation Backed by Experience

Cleo's leadership team brings together healthcare technology veterans, including Patrick Hunt, MD, MBA, and Blake Birkenfeld, co-founders of ShiftAdmin, who have joined forces to revolutionize emergency medicine practice.

"The potential impact of Cleo's technology on emergency medicine practice is unprecedented," noted Dr. Hunt. "Our partnership with ApolloMD represents a significant step toward realizing our vision for the future of acute care."

