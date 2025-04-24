Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Achievements In Sustainability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2025 were announced yesterday by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), recognising outstanding achievements in sustainability and responsible business practices. This year's awards showcased an exceptional calibre of entries, reflecting the growing commitment of organisations to sustainability leadership.

Organised by ADSG, the Awards remain the region's only independent recognition of excellence in sustainable business. The programme highlights best practices, innovation, and tangible progress towards environmental and social responsibility, reinforcing the critical role of sustainability in long-term business success.

The selection process was overseen by the Independent Expert Awards Committee, which rigorously assessed each submission based on criteria such as sustainability integration, measurable impact, stakeholder engagement, and innovation.



Best Sustainability Initiative: TAQA Group

Best Sustainability Report: Dolphin Energy

Sustainability Manager of the Year: Nadir Hashmi, Pure Health

Sustainability Leader of the Year: Dr. Huda Khalifa Alsalmi, Abu Dhabi Municipality

Best Sustainability Communication Program: TAQA Distribution Best Energy Management Initiative: ADNEC Group (Judged by the Energy Institute)

The 2025 award winners include:

ADSG Award of recognition for exceptional achievement goes to ADNOC Gas for their remarkable efforts across multiple projects with a significant positive impact during this year, Year of Community.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Huda Al Houqani, Director of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group remarked:“The winners of this year's awards exemplify the highest standards in sustainability leadership. Their commitment to responsible business practices, innovation, and collaboration is shaping the future of sustainable development in the UAE and beyond. Recognising and celebrating these achievements is crucial, not just to honour their efforts but to inspire others to integrate sustainability into their core business strategies.”

The judges of the awards also commented on the impressive submissions. Armin Peter, Global Partner for Capital Markets, GIST Impact said:“The sheer volume, diversity and quality of submissions this year are a testament to the region's deepening commitment to sustainability. With this momentum, I have no doubt about the regions ability to continue lead and innovate in sustainable business practices”

Dr. Jenny Davidson, Executive MBA Programme Director at Newcastle University Business School Said:“The Abu Dhabi Leadership Awards are not just about recognising excellence-they are about raising the bar. They celebrate those who lead with empathy, who make decisions that reflect the wellbeing of both people and planet, and who inspire systemic, lasting change. That, for me, is the essence of leadership in the 21st century.”

Alison Flemming, Senior Coach, Mentor, Consultant and Advisor, Founder, Sasena LLC said:“It has been a pleasure to judge these awards and reassuring to see the quality of submissions. With all the 'noise' there is impactful and sustainable action happening in the GCC. Congratulations to the winners and also to all the participants your participation is increasingly important.”

As the region continues to emphasise sustainable growth and environmental responsibility, the ADSG Sustainable Business Leadership Awards will remain a cornerstone in recognising and encouraging excellence in sustainability.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group:

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) was established by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) in 2008, to realise the vision of Abu Dhabi Emirate to achieve sustainable development. The ADSG currently consists of more than 50 government entities, private corporations and not-for-profit organisations, working together to achieve economic, environmental and social sustainability. It does this through the funding of certified training programmes, events and workshops, increasing skills and knowledge across the emirate, leading to large-scale impact.

The ADSG members have each signed the ADSG Declaration, committing to best practices in terms of sustainability management and reporting, actively participating in ADSG activities, and supporting UAE Vision 2030. New organisations are welcome to apply for membership.

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards launched for the first time in 2015, is an award and recognition scheme that is designed to celebrate sustainability best practice and to raise awareness about the benefits of sustainable management practices for organisations. As part of the mission of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), these Awards are another manifestation of the Group's commitment to knowledge sharing aimed at improving sustainability performance. These Awards will recognise organisations who have demonstrated sustainability impact.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.