Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Achievements In Sustainability
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2025 were announced yesterday by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), recognising outstanding achievements in sustainability and responsible business practices. This year's awards showcased an exceptional calibre of entries, reflecting the growing commitment of organisations to sustainability leadership.
Organised by ADSG, the Awards remain the region's only independent recognition of excellence in sustainable business. The programme highlights best practices, innovation, and tangible progress towards environmental and social responsibility, reinforcing the critical role of sustainability in long-term business success. The selection process was overseen by the Independent Expert Awards Committee, which rigorously assessed each submission based on criteria such as sustainability integration, measurable impact, stakeholder engagement, and innovation. The 2025 award winners include:
Best Sustainability Initiative: TAQA Group
Best Sustainability Report: Dolphin Energy
Sustainability Manager of the Year: Nadir Hashmi, Pure Health
Sustainability Leader of the Year: Dr. Huda Khalifa Alsalmi, Abu Dhabi Municipality
Best Sustainability Communication Program: TAQA Distribution
Best Energy Management Initiative: ADNEC Group (Judged by the Energy Institute)
