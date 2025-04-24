Edge AI Software Market Worth $8.88 Billion By 2031- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI Software Market is projected to grow from USD 2.40 billion in 2025 to USD 8.88 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The push toward autonomous technology relies on edge AI for real-time decision-making and data processing. Edge AI is utilized by businesses to deliver personalized user experiences in real-time, particularly in the retail and customer service sectors. It plays a crucial role in the smart consumer devices market, enabling real-time processing and decision-making on devices such as smartphones, wearables, and home automation systems. Demand for localized processing is increasing due to the need for lower latency, enhanced privacy, and reduced dependency on cloud connectivity. Emerging technologies are driving innovations in TinyML and advanced AI accelerators, making smart consumer devices more agile and responsive to user needs. Browse in-depth TOC on "Edge AI Software Market" 290 – Tables

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2031 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2031 Forecast Units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Data Modality, Technology, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Nutanix (US), Synaptics (US), Gorilla Technologies (UK), Intel (US), VEEA (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Intent HQ (UK), Baidu (China), NVIDIA (US), Alibaba Group (Singapore), Bosch Global Software Technologies (India), Azion (US), Blaize (US), Clearblade (US), Johnson Controls (US), Midokura (Japan), Tredence (US), Cognex (US), HPE (US), Tata Elxsi (India), Siemens (Germany), Axelera AI (Netherlands), Edge Impulse (US), Latent AI (US), Roboflow (US), Striveworks (US), Teraki (Germany), Ekkono (Sweden), Spectro Cloud (US), Barbara (Spain), Envision AI (US), Horizon Robotics (China), Kneron (US), Advian (Finland), Xenonstack (UAE), and Akira AI (India)

By data modality, visual data segment to account for largest market share during forecast period.

The visual data segment is expected to have the largest market share within the data modality due to the growing need for advanced analytics and real-time processing. This pattern is mostly due to the increase in smart gadgets such as cameras and sensors, which produce copious amounts of visual data that need to be processed efficiently on-site. The integration of AI in visual data applications improves features like facial recognition, object detection, and video surveillance, proving pivotal in sectors like retail, healthcare, and security. Deep learning algorithms have made significant progress in enhancing the precision and effectiveness of visual data analysis, leading to their increased use in various sectors. As businesses recognize the value of visual data for decision-making and performance improvement, investments in edge AI technologies focused on this data are increasing. This trend highlights the importance of visual data in enhancing response times and reducing processing delays, positioning it as a key factor in the future of the Edge AI Software Market.

By offering, services segment to grow at higher rate than software segment during forecast period

Within the edge AI software landscape, the services sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to a number of technical and operational factors. Improvement in edge computing architectures in organizations results in high demand for niche support and consulting services. These services are essential for deploying, tuning, and scaling edge AI, enabling organizations to harness real-time data processing and analytics efficiently. Key services like system integration, performance tuning, and maintenance are in demand as companies seek to enhance operational flexibility and reduce data transaction times. The growing complexity of AI algorithms, alongside the rapid adoption of IoT devices and the need for local data processing, drives service providers to develop innovative solutions tailored to specific needs.

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Edge AI Software Market due to the growing investments in AI and ML technologies in the region, specifically in China, India, and Japan, which are embracing digital transformation. The growing population and urbanization in the Asia Pacific are key drivers of the rising electronics manufacturing sector, which supports advanced edge AI solutions in consumer devices. Governments are promoting AI through policies and funding, while innovations in energy-efficient hardware and edge computing infrastructure are fostering the adoption of locally adapted edge AI solutions that prioritize low cost and scalability. Improvements in technological infrastructure through government support and smart city initiatives are also likely to stimulate the market's growth. For instance, smart city initiatives in Singapore, South Korea, and China are accelerating the deployment of edge AI, which requires advanced and decentralized data processing to handle large volumes of data generated by sensors and connected devices. With significant investments from governments and the private sector, edge AI is emerging as a key tool for managing urban complexities through locally learned intelligence.

Top Key Companies in Edge AI Software Market:

Some of the major edge AI software providers include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Synaptics (US), Gorilla Technologies (UK), Intel (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Intent HQ (UK), Baidu (China), and NVIDIA (US). These companies employ both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to strengthen their position in the Edge AI Software Market.

