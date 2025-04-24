Reload Logistics Releases Outlook Report: Unlocking Southern Africa's Trade Potential”

South Africa - As trade corridors expand and the demand for sustainable supply chain solutions grows, Reload Logistics has released an industry outlook report titled“Unlocking Southern Africa's Trade Potential in 2025 and Beyond.” The report sheds light on transformative trends in infrastructure, trade integration, and digital innovation driving Southern Africa's logistics landscape.

. Critical Minerals Driving Growth : Southern Africa provides around 30% of the world's critical minerals for electric vehicles, including cobalt and copper, contributing to the transition towards cleaner energy.

. Strategic Infrastructure Investments: The Kasomeno-Mwenda Road Project is removing over 300km from DRC-to-Tanzania routes, while the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project plans to double port capacity to 30 million tons by 2030.

. Technological Transformation : Tech logistics solutions have improved route optimization by up to 15%.

. Sustainability Imperatives : By 2030, demand for green logistics could reach approximately $350 billion globally, with exporters increasingly adopting lower-carbon transport options.

. Transformative Trade Corridors : Port developments at Dar es Salaam, Durban, Walvis Bay, and Beira are enhancing efficiencies and opening cross-border opportunities.

The report projects that by 2030, the African Continental Free Trade Area will boost intra-African trade by over 50%, creating new commodity flows while regional infrastructure investments address network gaps.

