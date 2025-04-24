Verizon Frontline Network Slice Launches Coast-To-Coast

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the availability of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice in select markets nationwide, continuing to build on the company's more than 30-year history of cutting-edge innovation in support of our nation's first responders.

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is a 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) virtual network slice completely dedicated to public safety that allows for the allocation of network resources within Verizon's network infrastructure. This helps provide first responders several key advantages including (but not limited to):



Dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved exclusively for first responders, helping ensure network resource availability, priority and enhanced quality of service.

Tailored performance for critical applications and devices to help ensure data traffic is optimized for the operational needs of first responders.



Enhanced reliability which significantly reduces the risk of disruption to mission-critical communications even during periods of high network congestion.

Flexible scalability allowing Verizon to efficiently allocate dedicated network resources in real-time based on the operational needs of first responders.



For example, Verizon Frontline Network Slicing for Connected Vehicles can deliver enhanced in-vehicle connectivity for first responders, providing a mobile working environment with access to 5G UW network resources completely dedicated to the needs of public safety users.

With dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved for the Verizon Frontline Network Slice, first responders will have access to enhanced mission-critical connectivity in even the most population-dense environments or during periods of high network congestion.

“When every second counts, Verizon Frontline is the #1 network of choice of first responders,

enabling more than 40,000 public safety agencies across the nation,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. "The launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice continues our unwavering commitment to meeting the highly specialized needs of first responders and is a crucial step forward in the evolution of public safety communications."

Verizon Frontline is dedicated to meeting the mission-critical communication needs of those on the front lines and eligible public safety agencies will have access to plans featuring the Verizon Frontline Network Slice for the same cost as current 5G UW plans. The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is now available in the following markets: