Dropzone AI Named To The 2025 CB Insights' List Of The 100 Most Innovative AI Startups

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dropzone AI , the leading provider of AI SOC analysts, was named one of the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world by CB Insights today on its ninth annual AI 100 list this year.

Dropzone AI is the first AI SOC analyst that autonomously investigates alerts 24/7. It integrates with existing tools, adapts to the environment, and generates decision-ready reports. Dropzone AI's vendor-agnostic AI SOC analyst investigates alerts autonomously - without playbooks, code, or human prompts - eliminating inefficiencies and reducing SOC workloads.

"Being named to CB Insights' AI 100 confirms that agentic AI for cybersecurity is ready for prime time," said Edward Wu, Founder & CEO of Dropzone AI. "Our AI SOC analysts are already investigating alerts 24/7 for more than 100 enterprises, and a record-breaking Q1 that more than doubled our ARR shows the appetite for force-multiplying existing cyber-security teams with Gen AI-powered automation. We're only just getting started."

The list recognizes early and mid-stage startups that are leading the way in applying AI across industries and architectures. CB Insights' research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. They also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to them by startups.

“The AI 100 winners are future movers and shakers, taking big swings that will shape the future of AI,” said Manlio Carrelli, CEO at CB Insights.“This year's cohort is pushing AI applications from emerging to emerged, working on everything from AI agents for complex processes to security and robotics. They've also zeroed in on new and promising technologies that might not be on the radar of many enterprises, multi-agent systems, novel computing and data curation approaches, and physical AI.”

Dropzone AI's market leadership has also been validated by its inclusion in 8 Gartner reports, including its designation as a Gartner Cool Vendor for the Modern SOC. Additionally, the company was named a Finalist at RSA Innovation Sandbox and recognized as a 2024 Intelligent Applications 40 Winner - solidifying its reputation as the most trusted AI SOC Analyst and GenAI-powered SOC Automation in the market. For more information, please visit

About CB Insights:

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit or contact: ...

About Dropzone AI:

Dropzone AI revolutionizes cybersecurity operations by providing pre-trained, autonomous AI SOC analysts that work tirelessly alongside human teams. Built on advanced LLMs, Dropzone AI investigates and analyzes every security alert 24/7 without requiring playbooks, code, or prompts. It seamlessly integrates with your existing security tools, adapting to your environment and generating decision-ready reports that enable analysts to focus on critical threats. Dropzone's patented system reduces manual analysis time by 90%, helping organizations scale their security operations without adding headcount. Learn more about Dropzone AI by visiting .

