Infinite Investment Systems Acclaimed In The 2025 WPC 5-Star Wealthtech Providers

TORONTO, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wealth Professional Canada conducted a far-reaching analysis of the wealth industry and is proud to recognize Infinite Investment Systems as one of the standout performers and to celebrate their exemplary professional abilities and expertise.Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Wealth Professional shared his insights on the selection process, stating,“The standard of innovation and solutions across the nominees was thoroughly impressive. Infinite Investment Systems stood out for their ability to solve problems for wealth management professionals, by delivering a product that is unique and also a proven success.”Wealth Professional Canada's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit compiled the final winners list after the completion of a rigorous process, canvassing the opinions of objective industry experts and collating leading-edge research. The prestigious list of honourees was then matched with the 5-Star WealthTech Providers' precise criteria.Infinite Investment Systems is honored to receive this recognition and proud to stand among the top performers in the wealth management industry.“This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative products, like Harmony, to our clients. It's a testament to the dedication of our team and our ongoing drive to set the standard in wealth management technology,” said Mike Zegers, VP of Strategy and Business Development at Infinite.This award not only honours past achievements, but also reinforces Infinite Investment Systems' vision for shaping the future of wealth management technology.About Infinite Investment SystemsFounded in 2004, Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions for the Canadian wealth management industry. Infinite's flagship product, Harmony, is widely used by financial institutions, wealth managers, and investment professionals to manage client portfolios with efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. With a strong focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, new products and services, Infinite continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the financial services industry. For more information visit .About 2025 WPC 5-Star WealthTech ProvidersWealth Professional invited technology service providers from around Canada to submit nominations, detailing the problems or pain points their offering is designed to solve or relieve for wealth management professionals and how their solution differs from those offered by competitors.The WP team objectively assessed each entry for detailed information, true innovation, and proven success – along with benchmarking against the other entries – to determine the 5-Star Wealth Tech Providers.

