HYDGEN & Yonder H2 By Ador Powertron Sign Mou To Accelerate Deployment Of Power-Integrated Green Hydrogen Solutions

Signing of MoU at HYDGEN Innovation Day

- Dr. M. Krishna KumarMANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant step toward enabling the next generation of clean energy infrastructure, HYDGEN (Hydrogen Innovation Pvt. Ltd.), a pioneering green hydrogen electrolyzer technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yonder H2 by Ador Powertron, a leader in industrial and research-grade power supply systems. The signing took place during HYDGEN's inaugural Innovation Day, a gathering of cleantech innovators, partners, and industry leaders committed to building a resilient hydrogen economy in India.This strategic collaboration designates Yonder H2 as HYDGEN's preferred partner for power supply systems-including grid, battery storage, and renewable energy -integrated solutions-for its electrolyzer projects and proof-of-concept (PoC) deployments at HYDGEN's state-of-the-art testbed facility in Mangalore.The MoU formalizes a shared commitment to solving one of the most critical challenges in green hydrogen production: delivering stable, efficient, and modular power integration tailored for on-site and distributed applications. HYDGEN's advanced Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers rely on optimized power systems to ensure maximum efficiency and safe operation across industrial and decentralized use cases.“This partnership with Ador Powertron represents a significant milestone for HYDGEN,” said Dr. M Krishna Kumar, COO of HYDGEN.“As we scale our deployments and work toward decarbonizing sectors like steel, semiconductors, cement, and chemicals, we need a power partner that shares our commitment to technical excellence and sustainable innovation. APL brings precisely that.”“We're excited to join forces with HYDGEN at such a pivotal time in India's energy transition,” said Ms. Priyanka Sahasrabudhe, Strategy Lead at Yonder H2.“We look forward to supporting HYDGEN's made-in-India vision and our collaboration will enable seamless integration of advanced power electronics with HYDGEN's high-efficiency electrolyzers, ensuring clean hydrogen production systems that are not just reliable, but also commercially viable at scale.”The MoU was signed during HYDGEN Innovation Day, a flagship event held at the company's headquarters on the Sahyadri Campus in Mangalore. The event brought together over 150 attendees, including investors, researchers, EPC partners, policymakers, and press, to explore pathways for accelerating the clean hydrogen economy in India and beyond.HYDGEN's testbed facility, equipped for real-world validation of electrolyzer stacks and integrated systems, will serve as the launchpad for collaborative R&D, pilot deployments, and technology demonstrations under the HYDGEN–APL partnership.This collaboration is aligned with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and broader efforts to achieve net-zero targets through localized, scalable, and efficient hydrogen production.As global demand for clean hydrogen surges across energy-intensive industries, the partnership between HYDGEN and APL stands as a strong example of cross-sector collaboration driving climate innovation and industrial transformation.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN's technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.

