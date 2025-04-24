Sentinelone And Nord Security Partner Up To Tackle Smbs’ Cybersecurity Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , home to advanced cybersecurity solutions, announces an exciting integration with SentinelOne ®, a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity. The industry giants aim to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) conquer cybersecurity challenges across endpoint and network security.

To build and maintain an effective cybersecurity strategy, businesses must navigate a complex mix of solutions that often lack integration. This absence of coordination creates additional challenges, requiring significant financial, human, and technical resources to manage multiple separate systems. Through this collaboration, SentinelOne and Nord Security will offer companies a combined solution that will allow them to address both endpoint and network security challenges.

The comprehensive solution comes from SentinelOne's integration with NordLayer , a toggle-ready network security platform from Nord Security's business suite. SentinelOne will automatically alert NordLayer of any malicious user identified on the endpoint, ensuring they're disconnected from the network before it can be compromised.

“We are proud to partner with a global leader like SentinelOne. At Nord Security, we recognize that the complexity of current cybersecurity challenges requires collaboration across the industry. While our expertise fuels innovative solutions, building strong, strategic partnerships with players like SentinelOne, whose products complement ours, is essential to address the full range of cyber threats,” says Justas Morkunas, chief commercial officer for B2B at Nord Security.“We believe this new integration, already available through the leading cloud marketplace Pax8, is just the beginning of a fruitful and long-lasting partnership that will result in many exciting developments in the future.”

“Partnering with Nord Security allows us to deliver greater value to businesses seeking comprehensive, streamlined security protection,” says Melissa K. Smith, vice president, technology partnerships and strategic initiatives at SentinelOne.“Together, we're making it easier for organizations to secure tomorrow without added complexity, empowering organizations to focus on growth, not threats.”

Attendees of the RSAC 2025 conference are invited to visit Nord Security's and SentinelOne's respective booths at Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1 to learn more about the partnership.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne ® is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments – trust SentinelOne to Secure TomorrowTM. Learn more at sentinelone.com .

About Nord Security

Nord Security , home to the renowned VPN service NordVPN , is the world's leading cybersecurity solutions provider, trusted by 20,000+ businesses across the globe. Designed to meet the needs of a digital workforce, the Nord Security business suite brings together the toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , the next-generation password manager NordPass , and the threat exposure management platform NordStellar . For more information, visit .

