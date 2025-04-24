Infinite Reality Taps Sterling Bay To Co-Develop 60-Acre Flagship Campus In South Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major real estate initiative to serve as iR's global headquarters and spark a multi-phase innovation, development, and job creation strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite RealityTM (iR) , an innovation company powering the next generation of immersive media, AI, and ecommerce, today announced a landmark real estate partnership with renowned real estate investment, development and management firm Sterling Bay to co-develop a 60-acre site in Fort Lauderdale into a next-generation technology and entertainment campus. This ambitious redevelopment-expected to open in 2026-will serve as Infinite Reality's new global headquarters and is the cornerstone of iR's long-term real estate strategy, which begins with this flagship project in South Florida.

The public-private project marks one of the largest creative economy investments in the area to date, aiming to generate more than 1,000 new jobs with an average salary of six figures and deliver long-term economic growth to the region. Located at 1400 NW 31st Avenue on the site of a remediated former Superfund property, the development features over 100,000 square feet of Class A office space for media, tech, and enterprise clients.

“This isn't just a headquarters-it's the heart of Infinite Reality's future. As a proud South Florida resident, this project is deeply personal to me,” said John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality.“It's about transforming a community I love into a global hub for immersive technology and creativity. We're building opportunity, fueling innovation, and laying the foundation for a lasting legacy. Partnering with a world-class development firm like Sterling Bay ensures that this vision is realized at the highest level-and that Fort Lauderdale becomes a defining force in the future of the digital economy.”

Sterling Bay, in close collaboration with Infinite Reality's seasoned development team, is actively advancing the transformation of Fort Lauderdale into a premier destination for new and emerging technologies and entertainment. Together, the firms have begun work on due diligence, infrastructure planning, and design strategy as part of a unified approach to bring the vision to life. This partnership marks the launch of a long-term, multi-phase development effort aimed at driving economic growth, innovation, and cultural revitalization across the region.

“Sterling Bay has over 30 years of expertise in developing connected and collaborative spaces for world-class companies,” said Andy Gloor, CEO at Sterling Bay.“Together with Infinite Reality, we are building more than just real estate-we are setting the stage for a new era of immersive media and innovation.”

When it was announced last year, Mayor Dean Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale praised the project as a transformational investment for the city.“This land was sitting vacant and unused for many decades, and this becomes an opportunity for us. And we're willing to make that investment with them because we know it's going to bring jobs and that jobs will have the ripple effect of bringing more jobs, businesses and greater opportunities for everybody in the area.”

In addition to serving as a corporate campus, the site will include flexible spaces for retail, production, digital broadcasting, and entertainment ventures. The development also includes educational initiatives in partnership with local institutions to train and hire future talent in STEM, immersive tech, and creative production.

“This is just the beginning,” said Greg Cullen, Managing Partner at Harvard Investment Group, an early investor in iR and one of the leads on the project.“With its recent acquisitions, its groundbreaking work in AI, and its growing client base of Fortune 500 brands, Infinite Reality is scaling quickly. This headquarters will serve as both an operational base and a symbol of what's possible when you combine technology, creativity, and capital at scale.”

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, pending completion of permitting and design phases.

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)TM is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. iR's suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com .

About Sterling Bay

Sterling Bay is an experience-driven real estate company that boldly transforms spaces, industries and communities across the country, sparking growth and opportunity at every turn. We build strategic relationships with leading institutions to create innovative and collaborative spaces that deliver superior financial performance across our core areas of expertise – office, life sciences, residential, retail, industrial and master planning. Sterling Bay's team of more than 100 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding 8.6 million square feet, and a development pipeline of more than $15 billion. For more information, visit .

