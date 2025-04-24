MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, Hollyland, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, officially launched the Solidcom SE Pro, an upgraded version of the Solidcom SE. This new iteration offers comprehensive enhancements in communication stability, noise reduction technology, and user experience, catering to a wide range of scenarios such as film and video production, small live events, and maritime operations.

Hollyland Unveils Solidcom SE Pro: Enhanced Wireless Intercom for Diverse Professional Applications

Continue Reading

The Solidcom SE Pro stands out for its use of the 1.9GHz frequency band, offering stable communication with ultra-low latency and strong anti-interference capabilities. This is crucial in film production, particularly in outdoor or complex environments, where reliable communication is essential. Its high-quality sound and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) features ensure clear communication even in noisy settings. Furthermore, the Solidcom SE Pro can support up to eleven users and features a multi-channel full-duplex system, allowing directors, cinematographers, lighting technicians, sound engineers, and other crew members to communicate simultaneously. This significantly enhances team collaboration and boosts efficiency.

Another notable feature of the Solidcom SE Pro is its reliable communication range of up to 400 meters, which now allows crew members to operate over a wider area. Additionally, its omnidirectional antenna allows for both forward and reverse wearing without affecting communication distance. By utilizing the 1.9GHz frequency band and Hollyland's advanced Auto Frequency Hopping technology, the Solidcom SE Pro minimizes interference from other devices and ensures stable transmission, even in complex wireless environments. This is especially advantageous for maritime operations or seaside shooting in drizzly and windy weather, where reliable long-range communication is essential for effective crew coordination.

Moreover, the Solidcom SE Pro's USB-C port can be connected to a 3.5mm headset using Hollyland's USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. This setup allows users to wear the Solidcom SE Pro headset around their neck, use its microphone while using the 3.5mm headset to listen to audio. This flexible headphone usage accommodates various user preferences and situations, addressing the issues of discomfort and headaches caused by wearing over-ear headphones for extended periods.

The Solidcom SE Pro ensures uninterrupted use over long periods with its swappable battery system and USB-C charging. Users can easily replace the battery or connect to a power bank, eliminating worries about running out of power.

Meanwhile, users don't need to worry about any discomfort from wearing the Solidcom SE Pro headset for extended periods. Prioritizing user comfort, the headset is lightweight, weighing less than 186 grams, which allows it to be worn comfortably for extended durations without causing ear fatigue. This makes it an ideal choice for lengthy shooting sessions or events where continuous use is required. Additionally, its pre-paired setup allows for immediate use straight out of the box-simply lower the boom mic to start communicating.

Launched on April 24, 2025, Hollyland's Solidcom SE Pro is now available through local distributors and on the Hollyland Amazon store . Pricing is as follows:



Solidcom SE Pro - 2S: $369

Solidcom SE Pro - 6S: $1,029 Solidcom SE Pro - 9S: $1,439

For detailed product information, please visit:

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 120 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit , Hollyland Facebook , and Hollyland Instagram .

SOURCE Hollyland

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED