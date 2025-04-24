Amplifymd Earns A+ In KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight Report

Healthcare leaders praise AmplifyMD's integrated virtual care platform for streamlining workflows, expanding clinical capacity, and driving operational efficiency

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, a leading provider of virtual specialty care solutions, is the focus of a new KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight report. The report highlights the experiences of large scale healthcare organizations leveraging AmplifyMD's technology to improve access to specialists and streamline telemedicine operations, earning the company top-tier marks across all evaluated categories.

Every healthcare leader featured in the report gave AmplifyMD an A+-the highest possible rating-for executive engagement, overall satisfaction, and delivered value. Respondents pointed to meaningful results, including faster time to care, higher quality in specialty consultations, and measurable ROI. Notably, 100% of customers said they would purchase the platform again and view it as a core part of their long-term virtual care strategy.

The report also noted AmplifyMD's bi-directional EHR integration, real-time analytics, flexible configuration across service lines, and advanced consult distribution capabilities as critical enablers of hospital efficiency and provider satisfaction.

"The feedback in this report affirms the value we're already delivering, but more importantly, it highlights the opportunity ahead," said Anand Nathan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at AmplifyMD. "As hospitals look to scale virtual care and meet evolving demands, we're committed to continuing our partnership and building the technology that can support them not just today, but into the future."

Customer Feedback Highlights

A few of the comments featured in the KLAS report include:

"AmplifyMD is a vendor, but we do not have a traditional vendor relationship because they are such a collaborative partner. [They] have provided outstanding, nontraditional vendor services, and we are truly thankful for that experience. ... I am still blown away by our experience. It is unlike the experience with any other vendor I have worked with in my career." -Director

"We wanted to achieve cost-efficient, quick, and clinically excellent services, and AmplifyMD's system can do all of those things. AmplifyMD's key strengths are their pricing, their simplicity, and their responsiveness." -Executive

"AmplifyMD is a true, collaborative clinical partner. Their system enables our organization to effectively and efficiently deliver telemedicine, specifically specialty care, throughout the organization. The platform allows us to bypass the technical hurdles of multiple VPNs, usernames, and accounts and allows for a seamless user experience." -Director

AmplifyMD's KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight customer feedback reflects an industry shift toward intelligent, integrated virtual solutions that simplify care delivery and transform clinical coverage models. With a focus on long-term scalability, clinical impact, and responsive innovation, AmplifyMD is well-positioned to help hospitals strengthen access and performance across all care settings.

To learn more about AmplifyMD and read the full Emerging Company Spotlight report, visit AmplifyMD/amplifymd-klas-spotlight.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is an AI-enhanced, EHR-integrated platform transforming how hospitals and clinics deliver virtual care. With seamless data integrations, intelligent automation, and configurable workflows, the platform makes virtual care up to 2x more efficient-driving operational efficiency, provider satisfaction, financial performance, and better outcomes. amplifymd

About the KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight Report

KLAS Research is a trusted source for insights on healthcare technology performance based on direct customer feedback. The Emerging Company Spotlight report provides an early look at customer experiences with promising healthcare technology vendors.

