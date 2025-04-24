Vantran And MGM Transformers Strengthen U.S. Energy Supply Chain With Texas Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following MGM Transformers' acquisition of VanTran in 2024, the combined company unites decades of engineering leadership in both dry-type and liquid-filled transformer technologies. The new facility will focus on custom liquid-filled transformer production to meet soaring demand from data centers, renewable energy, EV charging infrastructure, and utilities.

"With this facility, we're not just growing-we're redefining the scale of American manufacturing," said Doug Banty, CEO of MGM Transformers. "We're proud to create jobs, reduce lead times, and deliver mission-critical infrastructure-made in America, for America."

Ty Gayeski, President of VanTran Transformers, added, "VanTran has been part of the Waco community for over 60 years, and this expansion is about scaling our impact. We're investing in the future of American industry, right here in Central Texas."

Transformers are the backbone of a modern electric grid-powering the infrastructure behind AI data centers, clean energy, and the reshoring of U.S. manufacturing. The U.S. transformer market is projected to grow from $8.3 billion in 2022 to over $14 billion by 2032, underscoring the urgent need for domestic production capacity at scale.

The Waco facility also strengthens national resilience amid global supply chain disruptions. By expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity, VanTran and MGM Transformers are helping reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and secure America's energy future.

Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17) said, "I am excited about the opportunities being brought to Waco by VanTran and MGM Transformers, which not only advances American energy infrastructure but also strengthens our local economy. This investment in American manufacturing will create high-quality jobs, foster innovation, and ensure that Texas remains at the forefront of energy advancements. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have on community."

VanTran's legacy in Waco spans more than six decades and has a workforce of nearly 250. This new facility builds on that foundation and solidifies the companies' long-term commitment to the region.

"VanTran has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Waco for over 60 years, and we are thrilled that both they and MGM Transformers have chosen our city for this significant expansion," said Matt Meadors, President and CEO of the Greater Waco Chamber. "Their investment underscores Waco's appeal as a center for growth and innovation."

"VanTran and MGM's growth is a testament to the business-friendly environment we've fostered in Waco," said Mayor Jim Holmes.

To learn more, visit VanTran Transformers and MGM Transformers .

About MGM Transformers

Founded in 1974, MGM Transformers is one of the largest distribution transformer manufacturers in North America. The company serves a wide variety of industries including Data Center, Grid, Manufacturing, and C&I by offering a full range of transformers, from 10kVA low-voltage to 10MVA medium-voltage units in both dry and liquid configurations. With dedicated engineering and cutting-edge manufacturing facilities across Mexico, Texas and California, MGM Transformers ensures high-quality, customized products with the industry's fastest lead times. To learn more, visit .

About VanTran Transformers

VanTran was founded in 1963 in Vandalia, IL, and has been a leader in providing high-quality, custom distribution class transformers to meet the unique demands of the electrical industry. As the market shifted towards underground infrastructure, VanTran emerged as a trusted partner, delivering large-capacity kVA transformers designed for specific applications. With decades of experience, VanTran continues to push the boundaries of transformer technology, providing tailored solutions for utilities, industrial, and commercial applications. At VanTran, we understand that each project is unique, and we pride ourselves on a customer-first approach to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients. To learn more, visit

