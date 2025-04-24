Relevant+ And Total Wireless Partner With Tigre Sounds To Launch Beats Per Mile -- A Latin DJ Coffee Club Experience During Miami Race Week

MIAMI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant+ , the leading independent culture media group for U.S. Hispanic audiences, is teaming up its music discovery youth publisher Tigre Sounds in partnership with Total Wireless to launch Beats Per Mile (BPM), an exclusive DJ-driven electronic music experience set to ignite Miami Race Week.

Curated by Tigre Sounds, Relevant+'s culture-first music publisher, Beats Per Mile (BPM) is a first-of-its-kind DJ circuit that blends the adrenaline of motorsports with the pulse of Latin sounds and set against the backdrop of the coffee club renaissance. Taking place at a beloved Miami local Latin coffee shop, this intimate event will bring together cultural tastemakers, artists, and music insiders and will feature electrifying DJ sets from renowned artists Gia Fu, DJ Le Spam, Nickodemus, and Killabeatmaker. Each performance will build in tempo mirroring the excitement and momentum of a race in motion-offering guests a sensorial journey through rhythm, movement, and cultural connection.

"Beats Per Mile was born from a desire to give amazing selectors celebrating the diaspora of Latin sounds a platform that truly honors their craft while tapping into a cultural moment that feels fresh and relevant," said Isabella Acker, Founder of Tigre Sounds. "We saw an opportunity to spotlight the rich depth and global rise of Latin & Global Sounds by pairing it with the energy of Miami Race Week and wanted every set to build like a race – from Salsa, to Afro-Latin Funk & Descargo, to Indigenous & Latin Electronic Fusions. With BPM, we're not just celebrating some of our favorite selectors-we're excited to celebrate our local community of audiophiles, curators, and music lovers during such an exciting week in Miami."

Relevant+ and Tigre Sounds, in partnership with Total Wireless are bringing the coffee club trend to life merging live music, creative spaces, and curated community to reflect the intentionality and self-expression central to U.S. Hispanic Gen Z. At a time when this audience is drinking less, spending more mindfully, and seeking authentic connection, BPM offers a space that celebrates identity, artistry, and community. By activating during one of the year's most-watched cultural tentpole moments, BPM exemplifies how brands can be at the intersection of music, lifestyle, sports and culture.

"Miami Race Week is a prime example of how we're flipping the traditional media playbook," said JP, CEO of Relevant+. "While others lean on conventional channels, we're activating where Gen Z lives-at the intersection of identity, music, and emerging subcultures. Coffee clubs have become cultural sanctuaries for this audience, and we're bringing that same energy to life through music, movement, and community in a way that's both soulful and unforgettable."

Relevant+ is known for authentically embedding brands within culture through a network of in-culture publishers across music, sports, entertainment, health, and lifestyle. With over 58% of the U.S. Hispanic population under age 34 and buying power projected to exceed $2.8 trillion by 2026 , connecting meaningfully with this audience is not just smart-it's essential. Through Beats Per Mile, Relevant+ brings its cultural fluency and deep community ties to the forefront, helping partners like Total Wireless show up with intention and impact.

Beats Per Mile will take place during Miami Race Week. To learn more about partnering with Relevant+ and engaging U.S. Hispanic youth audiences through culture-first activations, visit .

About Relevant+

Relevant+ is the leading independent culture media group connecting Hispanic-owned media solutions to enable brands to authentically reach U.S. Hispanic audiences. Driven by real-time cultural insights and authentic storytelling, Relevant+ amplifies multicultural voices across youth culture, healthcare, entertainment, lifestyle, music, and sports embedding brands within the communities they seek to engage.

About Total Wireless

Total Wireless is a fast-growing, no-contract wireless provider covered by the Verizon 5G network, with over 1,000 exclusive stores across the country, and counting. On a mission to raise the bar in prepaid wireless, Total Wireless disrupts the status quo by offering more value than any other no-contract provider. Total Wireless offers plans with unlimited data and access to Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network, prices guaranteed for five years (taxes and fees included), select free 5G phones with qualifying purchase plans, and more.

Total Wireless is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ ) is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Total Wireless, visit one of its exclusive storefronts across the country, or check out Totalwireless.

SOURCE Relevant+

