Pensa Systems Wins Shelf Monitoring Solution Of The Year For Third Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems , the first industry-scalable Vision AI solution for shelf planning and in-store execution, today announced it has been recognized for the third consecutive year as“Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year” by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Pensa Systems continues to broaden its industry reach and depth with its Vision AI portfolio, serving CPG brands, retailers, brokers and merchandisers around the world. Its insights and software can be leveraged with existing teams, devices, and task systems. Pensa's Vision AI captures and analyzes the shelf in seconds, then automatically identifies items on the shelf, digitally reconstructing the layout, flagging what is right and wrong, and pinpointing the highest priority tasks for in-store teams.

Differentiating from legacy gap scanning approaches or other earlier“slow walk” image-compare solutions, Pensa's motion-based Vision AI is 10x faster and more accurate. From automatically analyzing a shelf in seconds to a full store in minutes, Pensa creates a full 3D spatial understanding of what is on the shelf and where. This real-time visibility into the reality of the retail shelf bridges the gap between shelf planning and in-store execution.



For in-store execution at retail – Pensa's Vision AI automates many of the tedious and manual in-store activities, such as audit, survey, compliance and stockout/low-stock checks, which take workforce time in-store, freeing up time to fix problems rather than find them. For shelf planning – From each digital shelf scan, Pensa's Vision AI generates a series of automated analytics, including scorecarding adherence to shelving principles, assessing product and promotional compliance, and granular reporting on item availability and shelf-share for all products and brands. Via a broad network of partners, Pensa shelf planning data is broadly available today across most product categories and retail channels.

“Being named Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year - for the third year running - is validation of the impact we're delivering across the industry,” said Richard Schwartz, President and CEO of Pensa Systems.“For years, the reality of the shelf has been the weak link between planning and execution. Pensa's Vision AI closes that gap with fast, accurate insights that scale across real-world store conditions. By finally seeing what's actually happening on the shelf, our customers and partners can act faster, improve performance, and unlock growth.”

“Whether you're a CPG brand, a retailer or an omnichannel delivery provider, Pensa's automated retail shelf intelligence solution provides you the shelf visibility you need to grow. From traditional manual audits and handwritten inventory to expensive legacy gap scanning approaches and other earlier still-image solutions that slow walk and stitch still images together, shelf inventory remains a challenge for retailers and CPGs looking to build data intelligence,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough.“Pensa finally overcomes the challenges of outdated shelf visibility technology. By addressing the industry blind spot of the reality of the store shelf, Pensa provides highly accurate, continuous shelf visibility with powerful analytics that help turn insights into action. Congratulations on winning 'Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year!'”

For more information about just how different Pensa is from traditional by-hand activities and earlier image-based solutions, check out this video short or visit pensasystems.com .

About Pensa Systems

Pensa is a leading innovator for AI transformation at retail. It is the industry's first scalable Vision AI solution to increase efficiency and maximize effectiveness of the retail supply chain. With its broad product portfolio for HQ planning and in-store execution, Pensa partners with global CPG brands and retailers to address a trillion-dollar"blind spot" at a critical time in the industry.

