Amplifier Security Raises $5.6M To Power Autonomous User Security

Atlanta, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to security, many companies struggle to identify and engage their riskiest users. Tasks like patching, removing unapproved software, fixing misconfigured endpoints and responding to anomalies are often delayed or skipped, leading to increased exposure. Most tools rely on compliance snapshots to satisfy audits, missing the steady drift in user behavior. According to the National Cyber Security Centre , AI accelerates the speed and precision of attacks to identify and exploit vulnerable users and their devices. With over 50% of breaches linked to poor user and endpoint security hygiene, businesses remain vulnerable unless they take proactive measures.

To address this growing gap, Amplifier Security today announced innovations to power the industry's first Autonomous User Security platform – a system that uses AI to automate user engagement, drive remediation, and close security gaps in real time. By making users part of the fix, not just the source of risk, Amplifier reduces the burden on security teams while improving user and endpoint hygiene. Instead of relying on admins to chase users or on tools that stop at visibility, Amplifier activates end users directly, making them part of the security workflows without disrupting productivity – it's AI-powered where it matters, and human-activated where it counts.





On the heels of its strong customer traction and market momentum since its launch, Amplifier also announced an oversubscribed $5.6 million seed round led by TechOperators, and an alliance partnership with Jamf . The funding will accelerate Amplifier's growth as the company expands its platform and customer footprint.

The new round brings total financing raised since inception to $9M and includes participation from Cota Capital and WestWave Capital, as well as security veterans from companies like Arctic Wolf, Duo, Cisco, Citrix, OneTrust, and Greynoise. Notable angel investors include Brian NeSmith (Co-founder and Chairman, Arctic Wolf), Ash Devata (CEO, Greynoise; ex-VP Product, Duo/Cisco), Shawn Bass (CTO, Citrix), and Kabir Barday (Founder and CEO, OneTrust).

New Product Innovations

Amplifier announced two new innovations that power its unique AI-powered, human-activated approach: User Security Graph and AI Automation Studio – a combination that enables orchestration of security workflows while giving employees a seamless, low-friction experience. Instead of chasing down users, IT and Security teams rely on Amplifier's AI agents to drive remediation at scale, closing gaps without blocking productivity. Amplifier will be showcasing its innovations at J amf's booth at the RSA Conference next week in several spotlight sessions.

User Security Graph

Amplifier's User Security Graph maps real-time data across multiple tools - identity, endpoint, vulnerability management, SIEM, SaaS security, training, and any existing user security tool - to build a live profile of each employee's security posture. Using AI, it highlights the most vulnerable users, visualizes likely attack paths, and reveals where controls are missing. This data powers personal in-browser dashboards, giving employees direct visibility into their own hygiene and related actions – keeping security top of mind without nagging or noise.





AI Automation Studio

Legacy workflow tools are inflexible and brittle as they fail to handle the dynamic nature of how users work. Amplifier replaces them with a simple, drag-and-drop AI studio built for human-in-the-loop engagement. Instead of building clunky, multi-branch flows, teams can create smart automations using natural language prompts that guide the right user to take action - or escalate to a manager, IT Ops, or SecOps when needed. Each automation is a targeted conversation driven by agentic AI and outcomes – not workflow spaghetti.

The Future of User Security is Autonomous

“Amplifier is the system of record for user risk, and the system of action that engages users to reduce it,” said Shreyas Sadalgi, co-founder and CEO of Amplifier . “Our mission is to transform workforce security with a platform loved by employees that helps security and IT teams improve their Net Promoter Score (NPS) to build a positive security culture without all of the toil.”

“What we have is a failure to communicate and inform in a way that meets employees where they are and in their context. Instead we bombard them with training, simulation tests, and instructions that they do not understand or assimilate to meet compliance objectives,” said Jason Kikta, CISO of Automox . "Amplifier closes the gap that security tools cannot address - by guiding the right person to take the right action, which helps users understand the 'why' thereby unlocking true engagement and value. Amplifier creates the resilient enterprise we have all been chasing instead of chasing our users.”

“We've seen incumbent and new security companies in this space still treat users as passive participants without respecting users' intelligence. Amplifier flips the script, engaging employees to make security intuitive, friendly, and actionable,” said Daniel Ingevaldson, General Partner at TechOperators .“We're proud to back Shreyas Sadalgi, Tommy Donnelly and the team as they redefine the human risk management category.”

Brian NeSmith, Co-founder and Chairman, Arctic Wolf: “The lack of human engagement in user security automation is a missed opportunity to educate people on the why behind the risk of each security finding and required immediate actions. Because of today's hybrid and dynamic workplaces where everyone is moving fast in the age of AI and hyperproductivity, this problem has become harder to solve at scale. I'm a firm believer in Amplifier's vision of engaging the workforce for security automation – the only modern way to solve today's dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape.”

Ash Devata, CEO, Greynoise; ex-VP Product, Duo/Cisco: “Security is fundamentally about both people and technology, yet the industry has largely built security tools focused solely on the technology element. When it comes to cybersecurity actions in workplaces, engaging employees is a big opportunity because they have a lot of business context. I'm a big fan of Amplifier's unique human-in-the-loop approach that engages employees in everyday security workflows - automation that reduces friction for both security practitioners and employees alike”

Aditya Singh, Partner at Cota Capital: “To decentralize security means shifting ownership out to where risk actually lives, empowering people to take direct action on devices and systems at the edge. To make security autonomous means those actions happen intelligently and automatically, without needing tickets, follow-ups, or top-down enforcement. That's the ethos be4hind Amplifier: a system where security happens in real time, by design - not by escalation. We're proud to continue supporting the team and their unique vision that is much needed at the intersection of security and AI”

About Amplifier

Amplifier innovates Autonomous User Security that delivers an incredible employee experience without blocking user productivity. Instead of spending hours chasing employees to fix issues, Amplifier's AI agents handle those toil-ridden tasks that extend your IT and Security operations to the last mile. Security and IT teams can amplify workforce security by collaborating with end users to enforce controls - leading to a faster response time that dramatically increases the security posture and culture of an organization. Amplifier is crafted with ♥ in Atlanta and San Francisco.

