Chargelab And United Chargers Launch Grizzl-E Ultimate Bundle: All-In-One EV Charging Solution For Businesses

The Grizzl-E Ultimate is United Chargers' latest hardware innovation. It comes in 48A and 80A variants, ideal for a wide range of small business, commercial, and fleet applications. Grizzl-E Ultimate is UL and Energy Star certified, features a highly durable NEMA 4 enclosure rating, and a new Wi-Fi antenna for even stronger network connectivity.

ChargeLab's charging station management system (CSMS) leads the North American market for ease of use and flexibility. Businesses in over 40 states and provinces use ChargeLab's CSMS to manage and monetize over 10,000 EV chargers.

After purchasing a Grizzl-E Ultimate charger bundled with ChargeLab CSMS, business owners simply need to install the unit with the help of a qualified local electrician. An easy setup flow allows installers to configure pricing and access control in minutes. Grizzl-E Ultimate is also compatible with ChargeLab's advanced power management system, allowing limited electrical circuits to be safely overloaded with smart load balancing. Business owners can even list their chargers on Google Maps and Apple Maps with one click using ChargeLab.

Businesses can order the Grizzl-E Ultimate bundle starting today at .

United Chargers is a Canadian EVSE manufacturer known for its popular Grizzl-E line of Level 2 EV Chargers. United Chargers designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Canada. United Chargers' goal is to make EV charging affordable for home use and profitable for commercial use for all business sizes across North America. Learn more:

ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include building owners, small businesses, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system (CSMS) and open APIs to efficiently manage thousands of EV chargers. Learn more:

[email protected]

1 (800) 636-0986 ext. 210

