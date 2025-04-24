Communityrewardstm Launches Women-Owned Business Grant & Mentorship Program In Miami

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The grant program is officially open to the public and accepting applications on the CommunityRewards website beginning today, April 23, 2025, through May 23, 2025. The goal of this new grant program is to offer local women-owned businesses the chance to enhance their business strategy with an innovative AI-powered loyalty rewards solution that drives customer retention through loyalty rewards and micro-charity giving. "Each grant recipient will receive approximately $1,600 in AI-powered loyalty rewards software solutions and resources that can enhance customer loyalty and grow their customer base. In addition, I will host a financial business seminar with the grant recipients to analyze their business financial performance and provide them with insights into how they can optimize and scale their business during uncertain and unprecedented times," said James Trocme, Chief Operating Officer at Points4Purpose, Inc , the parent company powering CommunityRewardsTM.

Recipients who apply for this business grant and mentorship program will be selected based on a range of qualifications and criteria including business proposition, innovation, financial planning & potential, core business values and proven strategic planning.

The goal of the CommunityRewardsTM Business Grant & Mentorship Program is to support women-owned business owners throughout Miami who are ready to take the next step with AI-powered rewards to further expand their business. "We know by simply looking at the data, women are great leaders and can grow impactful businesses when provided with the opportunity and tools. Oftentimes, women and other minorities may experience biases in business or simply don't always have access to certain resources. With this grant program, we're looking to improve this and help them turn customers into loyal repeat shoppers and lifelong brand advocates," Trocme stated.

CommunityRewardsTM delivers premiere cashback rewards solutions while infusing meaningful micro-charitable donations into every transaction. "We've seen first-hand how our platform builds community and loyalty by motivating customers to shop with a brand not simply because they provide a great product or service- but also because of their values and involvement in helping others locally via charitable initiatives," Trocme said.

A political-economist, investor and former banker with over 25 years of experience working in the financial and retail banking delivery solutions sectors, Trocme says he is looking forward to collaborating with the final 12 women-owned business owners and grant recipients. "Miami is a region filled with a lot of innovative women disruptors bettering the business world and local community and I look forward to working with them to build a stronger business and community," Trocme stated.

Additionally, Trocme and his team at Points4Purpose, are consciously aiming to award several of the 12 business grants to bold and creative Black, Brown, Latina and Asian women-business owners. "From Latina business owners to Black women business leaders, Native American, Asian or Ukrainian- we encourage everyone to apply for this grant program. We want to support Miami's innovative business woman community. Scaling a business can be complicated and often, women and minorities alike can face additional hurdles navigating the ever-changing business landscape. This is why this grant program was created. We believe we can help smart, determined women business owners further grow their customer base," Trocme stated.

Grant program terms and conditions apply. See criteria below.

CommunityRewardsTM Miami Business Grant Program Terms & Criteria:



All businesses must be located in Miami-Dade County.

Must be a for-profit business.

In-store or e-commerce businesses are welcome to apply.

Supporting financial documentation must be provided (W-9, Municipal Local Business Tax Certificate, any applicable licenses, etc.).

Home-based businesses can apply.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident of the United States or a U.S. territory.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

Only one entrepreneur per business may apply and/or participate.

Business must be at least 51% owned by a participating founder or co-founder.

Businesses in diverse industries can apply- hotel, e-commerce, grocery, apparel/fashion, cosmetics, etc.

Business must have a minimum gross revenue of $100,000 (should you be selected as a semi-finalist, you will be asked to submit your financials for verification).

Businesses cannot currently be raising , have previously raised funds from, or intend to seek , venture capital or angel investment, or a liquidity event, in the next 12 months.

Business must be registered and located in the U.S. or a U.S. territory as a for-profit entity. Additional criteria may be required. Terms and conditions apply.

CommunityRewardsTM is powered by parent company Points4Purpose, Inc., which leads the financial technology sector as a disruptive loyalty rewards software solutions that allows shoppers to effortlessly earn cashback rewards on qualifying purchases at over 7,000 top brands and retailers including Target, Walmart, Expedia, and Old Navy to name a few. Through encrypted card-linking technology, shoppers can easily link their Visa, MasterCard or American Express card to the CommunityRewards platform and begin instantly earning cashback on select purchases while micro-donating a portion of their cashback earnings to the charity of their choice. "Delivering loyalty rewards with a charitable component that creates returning customers who are passionate about supporting special causes and organizations in their local communities. The CommunityRewards software solution is simple and automated for consumers while helping Miami business owners enhance their marketing and sales growth strategy," Trocme stated.

Miami business owners can apply for the chance to win – APPLY NOW



ABOUT COMMUNITYREWARDSTM

CommunityRewardsTM is powered by Points4Purpose and is a seamless, card-linked rewards platform available in the Miami market enabling consumers to earn cashback on in-store and online purchases at qualifying retailers and automate micro-donations to the charity of their choice. CommunityRewardsTM is on a mission to transform everyday spending into opportunities for both personal fulfillment and charitable giving powered by encrypted card-linking technology, generative AI and big data. Shoppers can effortlessly earn one to ten percent cash back on qualifying purchases at more than 7,000 participating online and in-store retailers and donate a portion of their cashback earnings to the charity(s) of their choice. With over 1 million 501(c)(3) charities registered on the platform, CommunityRewardsTM is helping consumers do a little good with every shopping trip whether it's to their local grocery store, Sephora haul or trip to Target. Learn more and join CommunityRewards by visiting . Follow CommunityRewardsTM on Instagram @CommunityReward , LinkedI and Faceboo for regular updates.

ABOUT POINTS4PURPOSE, INC.

Points4Purpose Inc. is an innovative financial technology company based in Sydney, Australia with North American headquarters based in New York City, providing loyalty rewards technology solutions throughout North America and Australia. Points4Purpose provides a unique, first-of-its-kind loyalty program that allows shoppers to earn cash back on purchases at qualifying retail partners with the option to donate a percentage to the charity of their choice. Ultimately, this revolutionary technology is leading the charge to make micro-philanthropy and automated micro-donations a part of everyday commerce transactions by connecting thousands of shoppers, brands and charity organizations together in one effortless platform. Through card-linking technology, Points4Purpose makes it seamless and easy for consumers to donate to local participating charities of their choice via their linked debit or credit card. To learn more Points4Purpose, please visit .

Media Contact:

Samantha Savory

305-582-5997

[email protected]

