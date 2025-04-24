Ibanera Launches Nested And Tokenized Compliance Framework To Address Risk In Banking Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, United States of America, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital banking platform Ibanera has announced today the launch of its 'Nested Compliance'. Produced by the company CEO, Michael Carbonara, the infrastructure directly combats current risks faced by the Fintech and Banking as a Service (BaaS) industry. The framework differs from current financial compliance processes by automating KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) processes while adopting a layered and tokenized design that embeds compliance across its vast customer network.

The introduction of Nested Compliance to Ibanera is an upgrade to its existing compliance process, which previously relied on direct customer relationships to verify KYC and AML processes. This has included reliance on periodic KYC reviews and manual or semi-automated transaction monitoring tools, which were found to be time-consuming and vulnerable.

Ibanera's new Nested Compliance concept introduces high-level automation for KYC and AML processes for operational efficiency. The upgraded system uses API-driven, real-time compliance monitoring with early warning triggers for expiring KYC, automated counterparty verification, and embedded reporting to speed up processes and keep detailed records for audit purposes.

The framework also debuts a unique design that tokenizes compliance. Sensitive data is replaced with unique identifiers, minimizing PII (Personally Identifiable Information) exposure risk. The tokenized design also creates a system where compliance is traceable and verifiable across complex networks of users, simplifying financial relationships and the overall compliance process. Through this, layered transactions are secure, monitored, and compliant with FATF, FINCEN, and global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.

Nested Compliance is a concept conceived by Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, who comments: "Nested payments present inherent compliance risks in BaaS and fintech ecosystems, and often presents an Achilles heel that leaves them subject to heavy fines if not done properly. Our new Nested Compliance framework strengthens security and minimizes operational friction for businesses. The tokenized and nested design helps transactions remain compliant, transparent, and verifiable without exposing sensitive user data."

The new Nested Compliance protocol is being rolled out on Ibanera's ecosystem this year and is available for customers and partners. Key updates include real-time risk assessments of counterparty data, along with ongoing AML checks to prevent illicit activities within nested payment structures. For more information on Nested Compliance, visit ibanera.com .





About Ibanera

Ibanera is a leading digital banking platform celebrated for its commitment to secure and innovative financial solutions. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape.

