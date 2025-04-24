Wood-Plastic Composites Technologies And Global Market Report 2025: Government Regulations Drive Traditional Composite Producers To Enter WPC Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As an eco-friendly alternative, WPCs gain traction due to strict environmental regulations. Increased green infrastructure and furniture demand propel market growth. Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood-Plastic Composites: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wood-plastic composites (WPCs) is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2024 to $6.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 through 2029.

WPCs are known as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional composites. To combat the rise in carbon emissions, governments are enacting strict regulations against traditional composites, polymer production and consumption. This has led producers of traditional composites to enter the WPC market.

The growing green infrastructure activities and furniture industry further drive the WPC market in the global economy. The rising number of greenfield projects and increasing investment in decking, fencing, and landscaping and outdoor products further increase demand for renewable raw materials and WPCs.

Report Scope

The report will include details about product types and end-use industries for WPCs. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding WPCs and their users.

The global WPC market is segmented into the following categories:

Product type (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others).

End use (building and construction, transportation, furniture, industrial, consumer goods, and others). Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report includes:

74 data tables and 52 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global market for wood-plastic composites (WPCs) and technologies

An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies Profiles of the leading companies, including MoistureShield, The AZEK Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., Trex Co. and UPM Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Choice of WPCs Importance of WPCs

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Composites

Higher Durability of WPC in Outdoor Applications

Restraints



Higher Production Cost

Lower Resistance of WPC in Extreme Temperatures

Opportunities



Consumption of Recycled Plastics in WPCs

Rising Infrastructure and Urbanization

Challenges



Lack of Awareness in Emerging and Undeveloped Economies Uncertain Wood Fiber Production

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies in the Global WPC Market

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Newest Technology

Production of WPCs from Recycled Polyethylene

Production of WPCs with Flame Retardants

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year

Patent Analysis Based on Type

List of Key Patents Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global WPC Market



Supply Chain Analysis of Global WPCs: Markets

Manufacturer Sales

Chapter 7 Market Segment Analysis



Market Analysis by Product Type



Polyethylene



Polypropylene



Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry



Building and Construction



Transportation



Furniture



Industrial



Consumer Goods

Other Industries

Market Analysis by Region



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



South America Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence



WPC Markets: Company Ranking Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Sustainability in WPCs: ESG Perspective



Importance of ESG in WPCs: Markets

ESG Practices in the WPC Market

Current Status of ESG in the WPC Market

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Company Profiles



Beologic

CertainTeed

Fiberon

FKuR

Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.

Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Jelu-Werk J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

MoistureShield

TAMKO Building Products

Tecnaro GmbH

The AZEK Co. Inc.

Trex Co. Inc.

UFP Industries Inc. UPM

