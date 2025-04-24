High Wire Networks Reports 10% Gross Profit Uplift Amid Strategic Transformation And Technology Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATAVIA, Ill., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a global provider of managed cybersecurity services, today announced a 10% increase in gross profit over the past 90 days as a result of strategic execution, operational discipline, and a renewed focus on AI-driven automation.

The uptick follows High Wire's organization-wide strategic transformation initiatives, which include refining its go-to-market approach, accelerating partner engagement, and deploying hyperautomation tools across internal systems and service delivery. These efforts are bolstering efficiency and positioning the company to scale with velocity.

“Our strategic reset is delivering measurable results,” said High Wire Networks CEO Mark Porter.“Over the past 90 days, we've seen a 10% uplift in gross profit-a material improvement that underscores the strength of our operational discipline, AI and automation integration, and a clear focus on high-value partnerships.”

High Wire – Overwatch's advanced persistent defense strategy is a cornerstone of this transformation, designed to address the complex, multi-vector cyberattacks facing customers today. By bundling critical capabilities into simplified offerings and embedding automation into every layer of the service stack, High Wire is enabling its partners and customers to respond faster and more effectively to emerging threats.

Powered by Overwatch's integrated AI and automation tools, more than 6 million security events were monitored during the past 90 days. From that activity, over 107,000 were flagged as potential threats. Nearly 41,000 incidents were escalated to Overwatch's Security Operations Center (SOC) for review, and 6,360 were confirmed as real threats and addressed. This underscores Overwatch's ability to scale threat detection and response, delivering enterprise-grade protection efficiently and accurately.

“Unlike others offering point solutions, we're delivering integrated, defensible architectures that align to real-world adversary behavior,” said Ed Vasko, CEO of High Wire – Overwatch.“Our approach is pragmatic, scalable, and resonates with the market, partners, and customers alike, who are responding to the unfair advantage it gives them.”

Recent enhancements to High Wire's partner ecosystem include expanded automation for sales enablement, streamlined service onboarding, and integrated risk and compliance offerings. These innovations have positioned the company to scale its channel and grow recurring revenue without increasing operational overhead.

The company plans to continue executing this strategy by investing in AI-enabled services, enhancing partner tools, and expanding its professional services portfolio.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation's largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN's MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation's top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.



Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

