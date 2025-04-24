Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Launches Santa Monica Guide, A Custom AI Travel Genius Powered By Guidegeek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Santa Monica Guide is designed to supplement the destination's three in-person Visitor Information Centers, dedicated travel specialists and the greater team. The AI tool can instantly plan an entire itinerary or answer specific questions about the best wellness experiences, beach activities, restaurants, neighborhood hot spots, hotels and more. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from Santa Monica Travel & Tourism and enhanced by over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology .

To access Santa Monica Guide, travelers can simply visit santamonica and click the chat box in the bottom-left corner of the site. This opens a chat window with the AI tool, which gives tailored responses based on the information users share, such as their interests, preferences, size of their group, ages and more.

"Innovation has long been part of our destination's DNA and this tool is the next step in meeting the future," says Misti Kerns, President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. "Santa Monica Guide is the perfect way to help prospective visitors from near and far discover all our city has to offer, from our incredible year-round farmers markets, arts and culture landscape and shopping destinations to our burgeoning wellness and tech industries."

Santa Monica is the first city in California to leverage GuideGeek technology to assist visitors of all types in trip planning and building a relationship with the destination - both before arrival and during their stay. Destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) representing larger regions in California such as the Inland Empire and Lake Tahoe, as well as international destinations from Aruba to New Zealand, have already seen success with GuideGeek AI to engage visitors on a deeper, more personalized level.

"Santa Monica has a beautiful landscape and luxury resorts, of course, but it's also an innovative tech hub with a ton of startups," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "It makes total sense that Santa Monica in the heart of Silicon Beach is the first city in California to launch a custom AI with our GuideGeek technology. And it's a tool that's equally useful for business travelers attending Los Angeles Tech Week, as well as those in town for a wedding or planning a weekend getaway."

