Autonomize AI Prior Authorization Copilot: Helping Patients Get Care Faster, Safer, And With Less Stress

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomize AI, the leader in healthcare-native AI, today announced a major update to its Prior Authorization Copilot that is delivering rapid, patient-centered improvements across U.S. health plans.

The updated Copilot helps health plans slash prior authorization turnaround times by up to 55%, ensuring that patients can begin treatment faster, avoid care delays, and experience significantly less administrative friction during their healthcare journey.

“No one should have to wait days-or weeks-for approval to receive needed care,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO of Autonomize AI.“With this Copilot update, we're helping patients access care more quickly, more safely, and with greater confidence. It's about improving plan member trust and satisfaction.”

Why This Matters for Patients and Members

Traditional prior authorization (PA) workflows often delay essential treatments, especially for urgent procedures or chronic condition management. Autonomize's latest update to its Copilot directly combats these delays, delivering clear, measurable patient benefits:



Quicker Access to Care: Cuts review times from 35 to under 15 minutes, with many approvals completed in seconds. That helps members begin care without unnecessary delays.

Reduced Health Risk: Faster decisions minimize complications that arise from deferred treatments and prevent patient drop-offs in care plans.

Lower Patient Stress: Fewer denials and faster decisions mean patients spend less time navigating bureaucracy and more time focusing on their health and recovery.

Improved Coordination: The Copilot connects fragmented data sources-claims, clinical notes, handwritten forms-into a single source of truth, helping care teams coordinate better and make safer, more timely decisions. Less Financial Burden: Faster authorizations increase coverage certainty and reduce the chance patients are billed unexpectedly or skip care due to uncertainty.









A System That Understands Both Patients and the Process

Powered by Autonomize's Compound AI and built on the Genesis Platform, the Copilot understands the full context of each patient's case-medical history, treatment type, plan benefits, and clinical guidelines-then produces fast, evidence-based recommendations, all while keeping care teams firmly in control.

Unlike generic automation tools, this Copilot was designed from day one for healthcare. It reads scanned faxes, PDFs, EMRs, and even handwritten notes-ensuring no member's request gets lost or delayed because of messy paperwork.

“This isn't AI for the sake of speed-it's AI for the sake of people,” said Laksh Krishnamurthy, CTO of Autonomize AI.“Patients deserve systems that work as hard as their clinicians. That's what this Copilot delivers.”

Real Impact, Right Now

Already live with multiple national and regional health plans, the Autonomize Prior Authorization Copilot has shown transformative results:



Up to 36,000 clinical hours saved each month-redirecting staff back to member care

76% automation rate-drastically reducing manual errors and rework

Improved savings-allowing plans to reinvest in areas such as coverage and services 16% boost in TAT compliance-ensuring more timely care, especially for Medicare Advantage members

And it all happens with no disruption to existing systems. This strategic advantage provides health plans with rapid, tangible benefits without compromising existing infrastructure. Autonomize AI delivers industry-leading flexibility, speed-to-value, and enterprise-grade trust with HIPAA compliance and SOC II certification.

