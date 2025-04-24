Arkion Wins Multi-Year Deal With Energisa, One Of Brazil's Largest Grid Operators, For Comprehensive Grid Condition Assessments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Energisa's decision highlights the growing demand for AI-driven solutions to enhance grid reliability and efficiency. Arkion's platform stood out for its unmatched accuracy, reliability, and ability to deliver actionable insights at scale, tailored to Energisa's needs. By leveraging Arkion's advanced analytics, Energisa will detect defects earlier, mitigate risks, and optimize long-term investment strategies.

"This collaboration marks a significant step in ensuring a more reliable and efficient energy network in Brazil," said Gustavo Valfre, VP Technology. "With Arkion's solution, we're confident in building a stronger Brazilian power grid, fit for the future."

"This partnership demonstrates the trust placed in Arkion's technology to handle projects at this scale," said Louise Gauffin, CEO at Arkion. "We're proud to support Energisa's commitment to innovation and sustainability."

This project underscores Energisa's role in modernizing Brazil's energy infrastructure, with Arkion integrating data like drone imagery and LiDAR to deliver actionable insights for safer, more efficient operations.

About Arkion

Arkion provides AI-powered asset analytics for faster, more accurate, and sustainable inspections of distribution and transmission power grid infrastructure enabling power grid owners to navigate the challenges posed by increasing energy consumption and secure the reliability and resilience of their grids.

About Energisa



Energisa is a company that has been thinking about the future since 1905, as innovation and entrepreneurship have always been in its DNA. For 120 years, we have been evolving relationships. Founded in the Zona da Mata region of Minas Gerais, Energisa is now one of the largest private groups in the Brazilian electric sector. We are an ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the best energy solutions, enhancing the country's future.

Our portfolio includes 9 electricity distribution companies, 13 transmission concessions, a centralized photovoltaic generation plant, an innovative energy solutions brand – (re)energisa – which operates one of the largest distributed photovoltaic generation parks in the country, as well as energy commercialization in the free market and value-added services. Recently, we diversified our portfolio by including the distribution and commercialization of natural gas through the acquisition of ES Gás and, since November 2024, through participation in the assets of Cegás, Copergás, Algás, and Potigás; and the generation, distribution, and commercialization of bio-solutions (biogas, biomethane, biofertilizer).

We transform energy into comfort and development for more than 20 million people in 977 municipalities across all regions of the country, generating over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

