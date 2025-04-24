Knexus Partners With Babel Street To Deliver AI Solutions For Supply Chain Risk Management Under The $919M SCRIPTS BPA

AI-Driven Risk Intelligence Platform Now Available to Federal Agencies for SCRM

VIENNA, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knexus, a trusted provider of AI solutions to the federal government, announces its award under the $919M, 10-year Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

SCRIPTS is a strategic federal initiative-administered by GSA and sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD A&S)-designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies that strengthen and secure supply chains across the Department of Defense, national security agencies, and the broader defense industrial base.

Through this award, Knexus and Babel Street – an industry leader in global risk intelligence – deliver a proven software solution that empowers agencies with the speed, clarity, and confidence required to assess supply chain risk in today's contested logistics environment. Powered by advanced data and analytics, the platform enables government teams to rapidly identify foreign influence, uncover hidden ownership and control, and continuously monitor vendor integrity. With multilingual capabilities, unstructured data access, tunable risk indicators, and visual knowledge graphs that link people, companies, and risk signals, the Risk Intelligence Platform provides deeper context and faster, more informed decision-making.

"We are ready to deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions at this scale and caliber to the government," said Adam Lurie, CEO of Knexus. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative AI solutions that address the complex challenges of supply chain risk management. Our partnership with Babel Street and Google further strengthens our offering, creating a synergy that will provide government agencies with the most advanced tools available to ensure secure and resilient supply chains."

As a Google Cloud Partner of the Year , Knexus brings deep expertise and experience in operationalizing AI-driven solutions across secure government environments, accelerating the delivery of scalable, mission-specific tools. Combined with Babel Street's Risk Intelligence Platform, which has powered sensitive due diligence and vendor vetting for over a decade, the partnership offers a turnkey solution to help agencies proactively identify and mitigate complex supply chain vulnerabilities.

"Identifying risks and empowering smarter decisions is mission-critical, especially when it comes to who you do business with," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. "Our platform gives agencies the power to see around corners, detecting hidden relationships and emerging threats before they impact operations. The SCRIPTS BPA provides a streamlined path for agencies to access these advanced capabilities when making critical procurement decisions."

Knexus is one of only eight awardees selected to enable real-time, continuous risk assessments to help agencies dynamically monitor supplier health and defend against adversarial threats.

About Knexus

For nearly two decades, Knexus has worked with dozens of agencies across the US Government as a trusted partner to deliver tailored AI solutions to mission-critical problems. With four patents and 100+ peer reviewed scientific papers, the scientists and engineers of Knexus are routinely smashing through the barriers between human and machine intelligence. As a Google Cloud Service Partner and Reseller Partner, Knexus offers its customers expertise in working with Google Cloud's AI products, such as the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, to deliver AI solutions to the public sector.

About Babel Street

Babel Street empowers organizations to make confident, informed decisions through advanced data and analytics, delivering global information intelligence. Our AI-driven technology supports critical use cases, including investigations, government screening & insider threat, supply chain risk management, AML/KYC, and decision intelligence. Babel Street solutions help defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and commercial organizations close the Risk-Confidence Gap by uncovering threats, reducing risk, and improving strategic decisions. Babel Street is headquartered in the U.S., with an established presence in Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, and the U.K. For more information, visit babelstreet.

