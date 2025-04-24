Intelichart Expands Patient Engagement Workflows For Office Practicum Providers With Access To Its Award-Winning Patient Intake

Trusted intake solution brings pediatric practices digital forms, eligibility, payments, and consents into a seamless pre-visit workflow

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart , an award-winning provider of patient engagement technologies, today announced the availability of its Patient Intake solution for Office Practicum (OP) customers, helping to close a key gap in pre-visit workflows.

Digital intake and pre-visit payments have long been a missing piece for OP customers, especially those seeking a more streamlined, digital experience ahead of appointments. By expanding its integration with OP to include Patient Intake, InteliChart is reinforcing its commitment to helping pediatric practices operate more efficiently and deliver a better experience for both staff and families.

Already trusted by tens of thousands of providers nationwide, Patient Intake is part of InteliChart's award-winning patient engagement platform , that brings modern convenience and automation to intake workflows. Now, OP customers can access the same technology to streamline critical pre-visit tasks-without the need of new vendor integrations or any disruption to their existing processes.

Patient Intake combines mobile-friendly forms, digital consent collection, real-time insurance eligibility, and payment capabilities into a single, streamlined process-reducing administrative burden while improving both operational efficiency and patient satisfaction.

"Adding Patient Intake for OP customers is a natural extension of our partnership," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "These practices already rely on our patient portal to engage families before and after the visit. Now they can streamline the eligibility and entire pre-visit experience with a single, unified solution that reduces complexity for staff and increases convenience for patients."

Unlike many intake solutions that stop at forms, InteliChart's Patient Intake is differentiated by its automated insurance eligibility verification. This feature enables practices to confirm coverage in advance, reduce costly errors, accelerate claims, and provide families with greater clarity around their financial responsibility-ultimately improving both reimbursement and the patient experience.

Because Patient Intake is fully integrated with the InteliChart Patient Portal , OP customers can activate the solution quickly and manage the entire intake process from one dashboard. Staff can monitor form completion in real time, resolve issues proactively, and ensure a smoother check-in experience on the day of the visit.

InteliChart's Patient Intake solution is available now to all OP customers. Those looking to take the next step can book time with the InteliChart team via their website .

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications on behalf of InteliChart

(678) 895-9401

[email protected]

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC

