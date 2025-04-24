Coupert Unveils 'Pure' Extension: A New Era Of Private, Unbiased Smart Shopping
A New Standard: No Affiliate Bias, Just Real Savings
Unlike traditional coupon tools that prioritize affiliate-linked deals, Coupert Pure ranks discount codes solely based on user savings. With no commercial incentives involved, recommendations remain objective, empowering users to shop smarter without compromise.
Built for Privacy and Peace of Mind
Privacy lies at the heart of Coupert Pure. The extension collects only the minimal data needed to function and never shares, sells, or uses personal information for profit. Users stay in control of their experience-no tracking, no data selling, no hidden agenda.
AI-Powered Shopping Support
Coupert Pure features an integrated AI assistant, ready to answer questions about products, pricing, and availability. It surfaces relevant discounts in real time and automatically applies the best coupon codes-all with a single click. Shopping becomes smarter, faster, and effortless.
Key Features of Coupert Pure:
No affiliate monetization: Completely unbiased recommendations.
Privacy-first design: No data sharing or commercial use.
Smart AI assistant: Personalized savings suggestions and product support.
Minimalist experience: No ads, no pop-ups-just clean, effective saving.
“Coupert Pure is about giving users a tool they can truly trust,” said a Coupert product manager.“It's not built to profit from users-it's built to help them save.”
Coupert Pure is now available at . Discover a cleaner, safer, and smarter way to save online.
Gloria Wu
Linkgains Limited
+852 8193 0698
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
